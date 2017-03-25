Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Cancer Red Planet Cancer cells

Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Patent For A New Foldable Device Spotted Online

Meg K.
First Posted: Mar 25, 2017 05:55 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Phone
Microsoft watcher @h0x0d has unearthed a patent for a foldable device, which could be Microsoft Surface Phone. (Image for representation only.)
While Microsoft has not revealed anything about the highly anticipated Microsoft Surface Phone, rumors about the handset's possible specs, price and release date have been hitting the Internet for quite some time now.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told the Australia Financial Review in November 2016 that the company is currently working on the "ultimate mobile device," reported Trusted Reviews. However, he chose not to reveal any other detail about the device in the pipeline.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft watcher @h0x0d has unearthed a patent from the software giant for a foldable device. As per the report, the Redmond-based company has filed for a patent for "hinged displays" that could be for a foldable tablet. The patent in question, which was filed in 2015, has become available publicly just recently. It details a screen with a number of separate displays.

"In order to reduce and/or obscure the visibility of a support structure for a display panel, the present disclosure provides example display devices including curved or otherwise bent regions for directing light to a user's eye when the user's gaze is directed to a support structure at an edge of the display panel," the patent reads. 

Notably, not each patent gets converted into a device. However, it is interesting to note that the latest patent filing details both folding mobile devices and large-tiled display that might be modeled around modular ones.

At this point of time, it remains unconfirmed if the particular design will see the light of day in the future. It is also unclear if the patent design will be used for a smartphone or a tablet. However, this does not stop fans from speculating if the patent is for the much awaited Microsoft Surface Phone.

There are also reports that claim Microsoft could delay Surface Phone release date to 2018 or 2019 and roll out another "Windows 10 Phone" this year. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt as nothing yet has been officially announced about the Microsoft Surface Phone specs or its release date.

TagsMicrosoft Surface phone, Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News, Microsoft Surface Phone Latest Update, Microsoft Surface Phone specs, Microsoft Surface Phone Release Date, Microsoft Patent

