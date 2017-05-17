Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy Note 8 oneplus 5 Apple MacBook Air 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 2017

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Device Might Be Fully Compatible With Windows 10; Smartphone Will Not Look Like A Regular Phone

Edward
First Posted: May 17, 2017 05:28 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Phone
The Microsoft Surface Phone might not look like a typical smartphone.
(Photo : Gadget View/YouTube screenshot)

After Microsoft's Windows Phones' huge downfall in stocks, the company made a long interval in its smartphone lineup. The company seems to be making sure that its next smartphone will be a huge hit and hopefully it can bring Microsoft on top of the mobile industry. The next Microsoft smartphone is rumored to bring the Surface brand name.

According to a Market Exclusive report, the Microsoft Surface Phone is already under development. Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella even confirmed that the upcoming Surface Phone may not look like any other regular smartphones that are available today. It seems like Microsoft is making a major design overhaul on its next smartphone.

Several tech enthusiasts are hyped after Satya Nadella announced that the Microsoft Surface Phone is not going to be a typical smartphone. Microsoft's innovative approach to its upcoming phone seems to be a good move.

According to Forbes, the Microsoft Surface Phone is going to be an ultra-portable device. There is also a chance that it will be fully compatible with the entire Windows 10 ecosystem.

The Microsoft Surface Phone is expected to include three different models. There will be a consumer model, business phone model and a special edition that is going to be the most expensive among the three. The Surface Phone is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED display that comes with a 1,440 × 2,560-pixel Quad-HD resolution.

Some rumors claim that Microsoft will be using the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset on the Surface Phone just like Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The Surface Phone could also feature a            21MP rear camera with a Carl Zeiss lens and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Microsoft will be hosting another event in Shanghai this coming May 23. Fans are expecting that the company might announce updates regarding the most anticipated Surface Phone at the event. As for now, Microsoft has not commented on any of the rumors and speculations that are spreading online.

TagsMicrosoft Surface phone, Microsoft Surface Phone News, Microsoft Surface Phone Update, Microsoft Surface

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Microsoft Expected To Make A Huge Announcement For Surface Phone On May 23 Event...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Does Not Exist, Microsoft Official Panos Panay Confirms

Microsoft Expected To Reveal The Surface Phone On May 23 Event; CEO Confirms ...

Microsoft Surface Laptop Latest News & Update: Windows 10 S Operating System ...

Microsoft Makes A New Design Approach For Surface Phones; Fusion Camera And ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Pregnant Women

Infertility In Mice Solved By 3D Printing
SkyGlow Project Captures Stunning Time-Lapse Of Grand Canyon Cloud Inversion

SkyGlow Project Captures A Glorious And Spectacular 'Total Cloud Inversion' At Grand Canyon
Praia Vermelha Beach

UNESCO World Heritage Site Is Most Polluted Island
Solar Systems Largest Moon GANYMEDE of JUPITER Mapped by NASA. Can it Become HABITABLE

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have Life

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Device Might Be Fully Compatible With Windows 10; Smartphone Will Not Look Like A Regular Phone
  2. Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  3. Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta
  1. ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Release Date Update, Latest News: Game’s Trailer To Showcase At E3 2017
  2. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Next-Gen Desktop Tipped To Get Announced At WWDC 2017
  3. Jogging Adds 9 Years To Life, New Study Says
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA KELT 11b

A Newly Discovered 'Puffy Exoplanet' Has A Density Of A Styrofoam
Campi Flegrei Supervolcano Eruption Prediction: Scientists See Signs Of Potential Explosion

Campi Flegrei: A Dangerous Supervolcano Showing Signs Of Possible Eruption
HAT-P-26b

NASA Discovers Primitive Atmosphere And Signs Of Water In Neptune-Sized Exoplanet ‘HAT-P-26b’
Hubble Space Telescope Catches Two Interacting Galaxies Passing at High Speed

Hubble Spots A Rare Galaxy Duo In The Hare Constellation
Real Time Analytics