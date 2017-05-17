Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Device Might Be Fully Compatible With Windows 10; Smartphone Will Not Look Like A Regular Phone

The Microsoft Surface Phone might not look like a typical smartphone.

(Photo : Gadget View/YouTube screenshot)

After Microsoft's Windows Phones' huge downfall in stocks, the company made a long interval in its smartphone lineup. The company seems to be making sure that its next smartphone will be a huge hit and hopefully it can bring Microsoft on top of the mobile industry. The next Microsoft smartphone is rumored to bring the Surface brand name.

According to a Market Exclusive report, the Microsoft Surface Phone is already under development. Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella even confirmed that the upcoming Surface Phone may not look like any other regular smartphones that are available today. It seems like Microsoft is making a major design overhaul on its next smartphone.

Several tech enthusiasts are hyped after Satya Nadella announced that the Microsoft Surface Phone is not going to be a typical smartphone. Microsoft's innovative approach to its upcoming phone seems to be a good move.

According to Forbes, the Microsoft Surface Phone is going to be an ultra-portable device. There is also a chance that it will be fully compatible with the entire Windows 10 ecosystem.

The Microsoft Surface Phone is expected to include three different models. There will be a consumer model, business phone model and a special edition that is going to be the most expensive among the three. The Surface Phone is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED display that comes with a 1,440 × 2,560-pixel Quad-HD resolution.

Some rumors claim that Microsoft will be using the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset on the Surface Phone just like Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The Surface Phone could also feature a 21MP rear camera with a Carl Zeiss lens and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Microsoft will be hosting another event in Shanghai this coming May 23. Fans are expecting that the company might announce updates regarding the most anticipated Surface Phone at the event. As for now, Microsoft has not commented on any of the rumors and speculations that are spreading online.