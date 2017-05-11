Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface oneplus 5 Microsoft Microsoft Surface phone

Microsoft Expected To Make A Huge Announcement For Surface Phone On May 23 Event; Device Will Not Look Like A Typical Smartphone

Edward
First Posted: May 11, 2017 03:10 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Phone
Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Phone on May 23.
(Photo : Technology/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft made a long launch interval in its smartphone lineup after the Windows Phones made a huge downfall in stocks. Microsoft simply cannot beat giant companies like Apple and Samsung in the smartphone industry. But the rumored Microsoft Surface Phone is expected to bring the company back on top with its impressive specs and design.

The Microsoft Surface Phone has been all around the rumor mill for some years. Recently, the current chief executive officer (CEO) of Microsoft, Satya Nadella confirmed that the company will be launching the Surface Phone soon. According to BGR, Satya Nadella also said that the upcoming Microsoft Surface Phone will not look like a typical smartphone that people see every day.

The Microsoft's "Surface" brand has already changed the way people look at these devices. The Microsoft Surface Phone's radical change in design would match with the rest of the Surface devices as well. For sure, Microsoft is planning to launch an ultimate mobile device that would totally shake up the smartphone industry.

As per Tech Shout, the Microsoft Surface Phone may have a mix of computer and smartphone functions with a dash of augmented reality courtesy. Report claims that Microsoft will be hosting an event in Shanghai this coming May 23. Fans are expecting that the company might unveil or make an official announcement about the Surface Phone at the said event.

Microsoft is definitely looking for a huge comeback on the smartphone business by releasing its Surface Phone. Microsoft created a Continuum feature that works on Windows 10 operating system for Windows Phones. The feature can connect smartphones to a compatible device that could bring PC-like experience on big screen monitors.

The Microsoft Surface Phone is also expected to have an improved version of the Continuum feature to make it function as a mini-PC. As for now, it is still uncertain what product name the company will choose for its next smartphone. It is either "Windows" or "Surface."

