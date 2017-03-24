Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Cancer Climate Change

Microsoft Surface Book 2 To Roll Out With A $1,000 Price Tag; Release Date To Be Announced Soon

Meg K.
First Posted: Mar 24, 2017 04:22 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Book 2
Microsoft’s next generation hybrid laptop, possibly dubbed as Microsoft Surface Book 2, has already entered mass production.
(Photo : Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Latest reports suggest that Microsoft's highly anticipated next generation hybrid laptop, possibly dubbed as Microsoft Surface Book 2, has already entered mass production. While the software giant has not revealed anything about the upcoming device, rumors about Microsoft Surface Book 2 specs, release date and price have been making rounds for quite some time now.

According to a DigiTimes report, citing upstream supply chain sources, Redmond will likely announce the second generation notebook either at the end of March or April. As far as Microsoft Surface Book 2 specs are concerned, the upcoming device is rumored to get a clamshell design instead of the existing 2-in-1 design, a 13.5-inch display (3,840 x 2,160 resolution), an Intel Kaby Lake chipset and a magnesium-aluminium alloy body.

Although the laptop is going to be simple in terms of specs and design, its pocket-friendly price tag is sure to attract a lot of buyers. The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is expected to get rolled out with a $1,000 price tag as against its predecessor that currently sells for prices ranging from US$1,499 to $3,199, reported The Verge.

Microsoft is hoping that a cheaper price tag will boost Surface Book 2 sales. The shipments of the upcoming laptop are estimated to reach 1.2 to 1.5 million units in 2017.

Notably, the Microsoft online store is offering the Core i5 128GB Surface Book model at a discounted price of US$1,299. Tech giants usually offer products on discounted prices when they are ready to roll out the next generation product. It is likely that Microsoft Surface Book 2 is going to get rolled out soon. With just a few remaining days for March to end, the official announcement is expected to take place in the month of April.

Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt as nothing yet has been officially announced by Microsoft.

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Microsoft Surface Book, Microsoft Surface Book 2 price, microsoft surface book 2 release date, Microsoft Surface Book 2 specs

