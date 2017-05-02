Updated Hot Tags NASA Cassini Spacecraft Saturn Microsoft Cassini

Microsoft Surface CloudBook News & Update: Device Could Rival ChromeBooks And MacBooks

Edward
First Posted: May 02, 2017 05:09 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface CloudBook
Microsoft's Surface CloudBook is expected to run with Windows 10 Cloud. The device could also rival Google's ChromeBooks.
Tech enthusiasts and fans have been patiently waiting for Microsoft to unveil the Windows 10 Cloud operating system and the Surface CloudBook. The Surface CloudBook laptop is said to rival Google's ChromeBooks. Recent reports claim that the upcoming device would focus more on education and it would be a student-friendly device.

According to a CNBC report, Microsoft's Cloud version of the Windows 10 operating system would presumably compete against Google Chrome's operating system that powers the ChromeBooks. It is still not clear how the Windows 10 Cloud operating system will work, or what features it will have.

A few years ago, Microsoft launched Windows 8 and a weaker version called Windows 8 RT. Both operating systems failed, and a lot of consumers seemed confused about which version of Windows to buy. If the company is planning to launch another operating system, it should make sure to release comparison notes on Windows 10 and Windows 10 Cloud.

According to The Verge, Microsoft is planning to improve its devices battery life capacity, especially the upcoming Surface CloudBook. But in order to do this, Microsoft needs to limit the usable applications to Windows Store apps.

The company is also working on a new power-throttling feature for the next Windows 10 major update this coming September, 2017. The major update is said to help reduce background tasks interference with the device's battery life.

Microsoft could also introduce a new Surface Pro 5 soon that could also compete with Google's ChromeBooks and Apple's iPads or MacBooks. Microsoft is expected to have the right balance of price and performance on any type of hardware it would launch soon.

Microsoft has several tools and applications on their devices such as the 3D Paint, Minecraft, Office and OneNote that are very popular and useful for students. The company is expected to add more educational tools for its Surface CloudBook soon.

