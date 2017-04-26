Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple google Xiaomi Mi 6

Microsoft Surface Book 2's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device May Get Announced At Upcoming May Event

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 26, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Book 2's Possible Specs, Release Date
Microsoft is expected to announce Surface Book 2 at its May 2, 2017 event. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Microsoft has already sent out invitations for its hardware event that will be held in New York City on May 2, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The #MicrosoftEDU event is expected to focus on Windows 10 and a Surface device especially designed for the education sector. If latest reports are to be believed, the Surface device in question could be the highly anticipated Microsoft Surface Book 2.

While the software giant has not announced anything official about the next-gen Surface Book, rumors surrounding Microsoft Surface Book 2's specs, release date and price details have already flooded the market.

According to Starz Post, Microsoft could use the May 2 event stage to make a few declarations including a Windows Cloud working framework, a Surface gadget and announce some details about the next major Windows update codenamed Redstone 3.

Notably, for the software giant to announce a new Surface Book device, it would be a wise decision considering the fact that Google Chromebooks have an upper hand over Windows PCs in the U.S. education market, PCWorld reported.

Previous reports suggest that the Microsoft Surface Book 2's specs list will likely include a 13.5-inch display (3,840 x 2,160 resolution), an Intel Kaby Lake chipset, a magnesium-aluminium alloy body and a clamshell design. In fact, according to a DigiTimes report, citing upstream supply chain sources, the next generation hybrid laptop, Microsoft Surface Book 2, has already entered mass production.

There are also chances that Microsoft could announce the successor to Surface Pro 4, possibly dubbed as Microsoft Surface Pro 5, at the upcoming event. The Surface Pro 5 is rumored to come packed with Intel's Kaby Lake chipset.

Microsoft has not yet confirmed any of the rumor reports surrounding Microsoft Surface Book 2's specs, release date or price. Hence, readers are advised to take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.

TagsMicrosoft Surface Book 2, Microsoft Surface Book 2 specs, Microsoft Surface Book 2 release, microsoft surface book 2 release date, Microsoft Surface Book 2 news, Microsoft Surface Pro 5, #MicrosoftEDU

