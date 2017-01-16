The Jinx Continues: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Mini Rocket Crashed Into Ocean

Mini rocket launch fails; scientists were compelled to turn off ignition.

The experimental launch of the low cost mini rocket developed by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the researchers at the University of Tokyo failed after the spacecraft stopped transmitting telemetry data. The initial delay of the launch was attributed to the bad weather condition, and scientists at JAXA did not want to take a chance with the launch. It seems it did not help much.

The mini rocket SS-520-4 launch was rescheduled for Jan. 15, Sunday. The launch took place as planned at Uchinoura Space Center at 8:33 a.m. local time (6:33 p.m. EST) and the rocket was on its specified flight path.

According to Space.com, a few moments after the lift-off, the spacecraft abruptly stopped sending telemetric communication data, which forced the ground controllers at Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to cancel send phase ignition of the three-phase rocket. It is reported that the spacecraft took a dive into the ocean near the southern most parts of the Japanese islands.

The unfortunate incident not only caused a hefty loss of $4.4 million but was also a nasty blow to the pride and ego of Japanese space scientists and researchers. The SS-520-4 mini rocket launch failure is the latest addition to the growing list of satellite and ISAS rocket launch failures in the last couple of years.

Science reported that the ASTRO-H X-ray satellite launch, which was jointly developed by ISAS and NASA, faced a bitter ending, after the spacecraft shattered into pieces five weeks post launch. The $300 million satellite launch failure was attributed to "insufficient project management oversight of safety, reliability, and satellite safety and system design."

Though the exact case of the failure of JAXA's SS-520-4 mini rocket is not known yet, it is sure that Japan's reputation as a leading country in the space exploration is degraded. With more number of privately owned companies and developing countries joining the race to land rovers and launch satellites this year, Japan needs to buck up fast.

