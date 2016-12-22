The Earth's Radiation Belt Will Be Further Understood As Japan Sent A Spacecraft To Outer Space

The ERG from Japan is successfully launched to orbit.

The Japanese has sent a spacecraft to outer space. It is made to help scientists survey and better understand the radiation environment of the near-Earth space. Recently, the report shows that it successfully made it to orbit.

In a report by Space.com, the Exploration of Energization and Radiation in Geospace satellite, or ERG, lifted off by an Epsilon rocket from Uchinoura Space Center in southern Japan (Dec. 20) at 6 a.m. EST and 11 a.m. GMT or 8 p.m. local Japan time.

The ERG will set up shop in a highly elliptical orbit if the spacecraft will smooth out its purpose and not face any problems. It would then get close to the Earth at 215 miles or 350 kilometers and as far away as 18,640 miles or 30,000 km, according to SpaceFlight Now.

The patch will take the 780-lb or 355 in kilograms satellite through the Van Allen radiation belts, where the planet's magnetic field has trapped huge numbers of fast-moving electrons and other particles. However, officials from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency or JAXA said that the particles can create damage in the computer system in the satellites and could spread a potential radiation danger to the astronauts.

Thus, the JAXA officials wrote on their fact sheet that the purpose of the ERG "is to reveal how these high-energy electrons are accelerated and created, and how space storms develop. ERG will make a comprehensive observation of the electrons and ions near the equatorial plane in Geospace, which is thought to be the area where the acceleration of such electrons is occurring."

For the work to be done, the satellite will have to use nine various instruments. The instruments should work over a year as they are designed to last a year's time.

The current launching of spacecraft is the second liftoff for Japan's Epsilon rocket. As for its vehicle "enhanced" variant, it would be the first. In September 2013, the first liftoff happened on the original Epsilon version.

JAXA officials reported that the 85-foot-tall (26 meters) Epsilon is capable of lifting 3,300 lbs. (1,500 kg) into low-Earth orbit. The rocket is developed to launch scientific satellites at an affordable price. The first Epsilon launch cost about 3.8 billion yen or $32.4 million at current exchange rates.

