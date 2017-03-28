Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Cancer

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

International Space Station Will Be Closed Or Sold Off As A Vacation Space House?

Trisha Jones
First Posted: Mar 28, 2017 04:52 AM EDT
International Space Station
NASA scientists and congress members are debating the fate of ISS after 2024.
(Photo : NASA/YouTube screenshot)

The idea of an orbiting human outpost in space was pragmatized when the first component of the International Space Station (ISS) was launched in 1998. It took several more years to launch the multiple numbers of modules to make ISS what it is now.

NASA shares the ownership of this modern day marvel with four other international space agencies viz. European Space Agency (ESA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Roscosmos and Canadian Space Agency (CSA). However, in 2014, the U.S. Congress has set the deadline for the funding of ISS to 2024. This means that in 2024, the U.S. is going to withdraw its contributions and most probably its claim of ownership over the ISS. The question that persists is what will happen to the ISS after that, Popular Science reported.

It has been revealed that the annual funding of the ISS exceeds $3 billion, which is nearly half of the annual funding received by NASA. While some scientists and politicians believe that investing such a huge amount of money in one project is not wise, others are of the opinion that the role of the ISS in the furtherance of scientific research is too valuable to ignore. Therefore, whether to stop or continue with the ISS is a very sensitive topic.

The Congress House Committee on Science, Space and Technology conducted a special seating to discuss this subject. The members of the committee heard the testimonies of expert scientists who highlighted the achievements of the project and the level of public involvement and aspirations attached with the project. On the other hand, the budgetary constraints of the project and how it will be hampering the Mars mission were also discussed. Though a consensus could not be attained in the hearing, it is highly likely that these discussions will go on for a few more years.

However, the speculations of shutting down the funding of the ISS have led to some interesting theories. While some believe that without any funding and maintenance the space station may stop functioning altogether, some others are optimistic that it will be bought by Elon Musk or other billionaire-owned private space agency like Virgin Galactic. Then the company may decide to use it for promoting space tourism, turn it into a private holiday destination or start pay per experiment services, according to Wired.

It will be highly interesting to watch how things turn out for the International Space Station and how these expected changes will impact mankind's quest of reaching the planets, stars and beyond.

Tagsinternational space station, NASA, ESA, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), ISS

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Cassini Spacecraft Sends Incredible Images Of Saturn's Moon Mimas And Pan

Donald Trump's FDA Commissioner Nomination Is Not Much Of A Shocker

NASA Released Kepler Space Telescope Raw Data Regarding TRAPPIST-1 System

SpaceX Announces First Ever Moon Tourism Mission

NASA Plans First Manned Deep Space Mission Of The Orion Spacecraft

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Impact Crater Linked To Martian Tsunamis

Tsunamis Caused Impact Crater On Mars, Science Suggests
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprint Discovered In Australia

Add Dinosaurs To Australia’s Collection Of Rare Species
Obesity Epidemic Hits California

McDonald’s Off The Hook? More Genetic Forms Of Obesity Discovered
International Space Station

International Space Station Will Be Closed Or Sold Off As A Vacation Space House?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  2. HTC 11 Specs List May Include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; Handset To Get Renamed
  3. Google Pixel 2 To Get Impressive Specs & Premium Price Tag; October 2017 Release Date Expected
  1. Sony PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List; PlayStation Plus Members Are In For Freebie Surprise
  2. OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 8: A Quick Comparison Of Two Next Gen Flagship Smartphones
  3. OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating
  4. Kaby Lake X With Core i7-7740K & X299 Processor Chips Benchmark Update Leaked; Further Updates On SkyLake X Chip As Well
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Spinach Leaves Can Carry Blood To Grow Human Tissues

Medical Miracles: Making Beating Hearts Out Of Spinach Leaves
Artist’s Impression Of Stars Born In Winds From Supermassive Black Holes

Very Large Telescope Spotted Stars Form Within Strong Winds Of Blasted Materials From Violent Supermassive Black Holes
Top 10 Foods Rich In Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Weakens Brain Development In Children
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Refurbished

Samsung Note 7 Revamped Models Not To Be Sold In the US; Here's Why
Real Time Analytics