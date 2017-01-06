Alien Megastructure In Space May Be The Only Means Of Survival Of Mankind In Future

Astronomers gear up to study the suspected alien megastructure in space near the Tabby’s star.

(Photo : Beyond Science/YouTube screenshot)

Astronomers believe that an alien megastructure in space is the reason of inexplicable flickering of the Tabby's star. The said star is 1,200 lightyears away from Earth, located near the constellation Cygnus. It has been observed that the Tabby's star is fading at an astonishingly fast rate.

Some astronomers propose that the fading is because alien civilizations present in exoplanets near Tabby's star are trying to encase the star by making a giant alien megastructure.

It is strange. But according to a report by NBC News, expert physicist Freeman Dyson proposed the existence of such alien megastructure in space way back in 1959. Dyson had said that eventually, all the planets that support life forms will drain out of energy.

Advanced civilizations such as the humans' will then try to harness the energy of the nearby stars, by building alien megastructure in space, another NBC News report revealed.

These alien megastructures, often referred to as Dyson spheres, will essentially be a series of solar panels encasing the star to trap the radiated energy. However, such structures will be extremely unstable and impractical to make. Instead, an orbiting swarm of mirrors or may be a huge ring of orbiting mirrors just as the rings of Saturn can be made.

Stuart Armstrong, researcher at Oxford University's Future of Humanity Institute, said, "Nothing requires any major technological breakthroughs for this." Earlier in 2012, he proposed that a Dyson sphere for Earth can be built by mining hematite from Mercury planet. Hematite may be used to make mirrors, which can be standardized and jettisoned for energy collection.

As per Space.com, many astronomers, including Dan Werthimer, chief scientist at Berkeley SETI, and James Annis, astronomer at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, do not believe in the existence of such alien megastructure in space.

"That's actually a really wacky idea. There's no good reason to expect an intelligent species to cover every star in the galaxy or even 99 percent of the stars in the galaxy. But if they did it, it would be a markedly visible thing," Annis said.

Astronomers across the world are at present searching for evidence that will either confirm or reject the presence of such alien megastructure in space.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news