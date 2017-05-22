Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again

Tabby's Star is mysteriously dimming again as reported by Fairborn Observatory in Arizona.

Tabby's Star is discovered by NASA's Kepler Space telescope. The scientists have noticed the mysterious irregularities in its brightness. The scientists observed that its brightness returned to its normal levels. On the other hand, just on May 18, 2017, the researchers noticed that the mysterious star had already dimmed by 2 percent after one-night observation. They are now monitoring the star and verifying its light curve, according to the Universe Today report.

KIC 8462852 is dimming again, and we are all are excited. Multiple telescopes will survey the star. #TabbyStar

Jason Wright, the Associate Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics at Penn State, said that around 10 a.m. he got a phone call from Fairborn Observatory in Arizona. It confirmed that Tabby's Star was 3 percent dimmer that the usual. He further said that they got it confirmed at several observatories.

He added that whatever is causing the star to get dimmer will leave a spectral fingerprint behind. The dimming is hard to speculate on how long it will occur. The scientists are scheduling professional-grade telescope observations in weeks or months.

Associate Professor Wright said that they need to have a team of people from other countries in the world that are ready to monitor and observe it. He further said that Tabby's Star is not too faint. This means that there could be many observers and telescopes that could take the time to observe it. Most scientists are puzzled on the irregularities of the brightness of Tabby's Star and no established explanation has been confirmed yet, according to Zee News.