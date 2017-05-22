Updated Hot Tags NASA Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 2 Update Apple Moon

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 22, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
 Mysterious 'Alien Megastructure' Star Is Dimming Again Right Now
Tabby's Star is mysteriously dimming again as reported by Fairborn Observatory in Arizona.
(Photo : Unexplained/YouTube screenshot)

The mysterious "alien megastructure" star also called as Tabby's Star started dimming again. The scientists observed it and this was reported by the Fairborn Observatory in Arizona last month.

Tabby's Star is discovered by NASA's Kepler Space telescope. The scientists have noticed the mysterious irregularities in its brightness. The scientists observed that its brightness returned to its normal levels. On the other hand, just on May 18, 2017, the researchers noticed that the mysterious star had already dimmed by 2 percent after one-night observation. They are now monitoring the star and verifying its light curve, according to the Universe Today report.

Jason Wright, the Associate Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics at Penn State, said that around 10 a.m. he got a phone call from Fairborn Observatory in Arizona. It confirmed that Tabby's Star was 3 percent dimmer that the usual. He further said that they got it confirmed at several observatories.

He added that whatever is causing the star to get dimmer will leave a spectral fingerprint behind. The dimming is hard to speculate on how long it will occur. The scientists are scheduling professional-grade telescope observations in weeks or months.

Associate Professor Wright said that they need to have a team of people from other countries in the world that are ready to monitor and observe it. He further said that Tabby's Star is not too faint. This means that there could be many observers and telescopes that could take the time to observe it. Most scientists are puzzled on the irregularities of the brightness of Tabby's Star and no established explanation has been confirmed yet, according to Zee News. 

TagsTabby's Star, Fairborn Observatory, alien megastructure star, Kepler Space Telescope

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Released Kepler Space Telescope Raw Data Regarding TRAPPIST-1 System

Has NASA Found Aliens? The Answer Will Be Revealed Today

The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood

Alien Megastructure In Space May Be The Only Means Of Survival Of Mankind In ...

5 Ways China Emerged As A Top Player Of Space Exploration In 2016

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mysterious 'Alien Megastructure' Star Is Dimming Again Right Now

Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
Palm Springs Wnd Farm Windmills Aerial Flyover

Renewable Energy Milestone: California Leads In The Renewables Record, Gets Over 67% Of Its Energy From Renewables
Earth & OR10

Hubble Space Telescope Detected A New Moon In The Solar System
German Astronaut Alexander Gerst Aboard The International Space Station

Emergency Spacewalk On ISS Set By NASA

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft To Ditch Surface Pro 5 In Favor Of New Surface Pro Device
  2. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  3. Ladybugs Could Help Produce Better Umbrella Designs
  1. iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!
  2. Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
  3. Microsoft Recently Unveils Holographic Near-Eye Displays For Virtual And Augmented Reality
  4. Google Pixel 2 Model Taimen Runs On Android O; Next Generation Of Pixel Phones Will Be Powered By Snapdragon 835 Processor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Doomsday' Seed Vault Doomed? It was Flooded By Melting Permafrost

Arctic 'Doomsday Vault': The Global Seed Storage Has Been Flooded By Melting Ice
2007 OR10's Moon

Celestial Discovery! Solar System’s Third Largest Dwarf Planet ‘2007 OR10’ Has A Moon
Europa Lander

NASA Competition To Seek Ideas For Europa Lander Instruments To Facilitate Alien Search
Man-Made Bubble Around Earth

NASA Spots Man-Made Bubble Around Earth, What Is It?
Real Time Analytics