Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 Jupiter iPhone 8 news

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

New Discovery: Astronomers Find A Red Supergiant Star

Darlene Bolton
First Posted: Jun 05, 2017 05:40 AM EDT
 Red Supergiant Star
The biggest/largest known stars in the universe. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : ScienceMagazine/YouTube screenshot)

In the vast universe that people live in, there are still a lot of things waiting to be discovered out there. Recently, astronomers have a new discovery -- a Red Supergiant star.

According to Daily Liberal, the Red Supergiant star is discovered merely 15,000 light-years away from Earth. It is very massive and is one of the biggest stars imaginable. If it is put in the center of the solar system instead of the Sun, it would span all the four rocky planets and go beyond Jupiter's orbit. It is said that this new discovered star is in the top five biggest stars ever found.

As per Dave Reneke from Australiasian Science Magazine, some stars are just bizarre. One of these is the well-known Tabby's Star. It is said that astronomers have observed this enigmatic star. It is only 1,400 light-years away. They have noticed that the brightness of the star had odd dips for a few times last month. Before that, there were already dips that are yet to be explained.

Some think that the cause of this dimming of the Tabby's Star is due to vast megastructures made by an advanced intelligent life. It could be that the megastructures built by alien civilization pass right in front of the odd star.

Scientists are puzzled by this weird dimming of the Tabby's Star that do not seem to follow any clear patterns. It is like something passes in front of the star. Also, it is noticeably less bright as time passes by like somebody is turning down its energy output.

On the other hand, there are still other things that are yet to be understood about the vast universe. Humans, however, are determined to go into deep space and explore the cosmos.

Meanwhile, Coastal Review Online revealed that Saturn's nearby red supergiant star Antares is high in the sky this month. It is visible just after sunset.

TagsRed Supergiant, Antares, Tabby's Star, Alien Megastructure

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again

The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood

Alien Megastructure In Space May Be The Only Means Of Survival Of Mankind In ...

Red Supergiant Star Betelgeuse May Have Eaten Sun-Sized Companion

5 Ways China Emerged As A Top Player Of Space Exploration In 2016

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Arctic Thawing Could Release Nitrous Oxide

Thawing Of Arctic Permafrost Could Discharge Massive Amounts Of Nitrous Oxide In The Atmosphere
The Miracle Of Methylene Blue - It Makes You Young Again!

Uncovering Antioxidant That Could Reduce Aging In Human Skin
SpaceX CRS-11: Falcon 9 Launch & Landing

SpaceX Delivers Cargo To International Space Station Using The Old Dragon Spacecraft
Brilliant June Night Sky Show

Spot Big Planets Jupiter, Saturn In The Night Skies This Coming June

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Hollywood-Like New Generation Mars Rovers To Launch In 2020
  2. New Discovery: Astronomers Find A Red Supergiant Star
  3. 'Halos' Found In Gale Craters On Mars May Indicate Potential For Life
  1. Why Do The Strange Cook Pine Trees Lean Toward The Equator? Study Reveals
  2. Nothing Could Go Past The Event Horizon And Go Back, Einstein's General Relativity Theory Passed Again
  3. Gene Therapy Could 'Turn-Off' Allergies, Asthma, A New Study Reveals
  4. What Type Of Blood Mosquitoes Would Like To Suck Most
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Red Supergiant Star

New Discovery: Astronomers Find A Red Supergiant Star
Habitable Planet

Super Earth Found 21 Light-Years Away May Support Alien Life
New Exotic Particle - A Fifth Force Of Nature

Searching For The Missing Fifth Force Of Nature Continues In The Core Of Milky Way
Juno's Perijove 06 Flyby In 125-Fold Time-Lapse

Juno Reveals Stunning Photos Of Jupiter With White Clouds High Up In Its Atmosphere
Real Time Analytics