New Discovery: Astronomers Find A Red Supergiant Star

The biggest/largest known stars in the universe. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : ScienceMagazine/YouTube screenshot)

In the vast universe that people live in, there are still a lot of things waiting to be discovered out there. Recently, astronomers have a new discovery -- a Red Supergiant star.

According to Daily Liberal, the Red Supergiant star is discovered merely 15,000 light-years away from Earth. It is very massive and is one of the biggest stars imaginable. If it is put in the center of the solar system instead of the Sun, it would span all the four rocky planets and go beyond Jupiter's orbit. It is said that this new discovered star is in the top five biggest stars ever found.

As per Dave Reneke from Australiasian Science Magazine, some stars are just bizarre. One of these is the well-known Tabby's Star. It is said that astronomers have observed this enigmatic star. It is only 1,400 light-years away. They have noticed that the brightness of the star had odd dips for a few times last month. Before that, there were already dips that are yet to be explained.

Some think that the cause of this dimming of the Tabby's Star is due to vast megastructures made by an advanced intelligent life. It could be that the megastructures built by alien civilization pass right in front of the odd star.

Scientists are puzzled by this weird dimming of the Tabby's Star that do not seem to follow any clear patterns. It is like something passes in front of the star. Also, it is noticeably less bright as time passes by like somebody is turning down its energy output.

On the other hand, there are still other things that are yet to be understood about the vast universe. Humans, however, are determined to go into deep space and explore the cosmos.

Meanwhile, Coastal Review Online revealed that Saturn's nearby red supergiant star Antares is high in the sky this month. It is visible just after sunset.