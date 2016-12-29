Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Mars Aliens

Literally 'Tons' Of Pangolins Seized In China

Brooke James
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 03:40 AM EST
Illegal Trading
Pangolin skin is displayed amongst other exotic and illegal animal parts at a stall.
(Photo : Taylor Weidman/Getty Images)

Shanghai, China -- customs officials seized literally tons of pangolin scales being smuggled into the country. According to China's Xinhua news agency, around 3.1 tons in 101 bags were found, amounting to around 7,500 individuals.

The Smithsonian noted that the scales came from a group of eight unusual-looking armored mammal species from Asia and Africa and were hidden in a shipping container marked as timber from Nigeria to China. So far, three people have been arrested, one of which confessed to smuggling pangolins into the country since 2015. Customs officials noted that estimates put the scales at a street value of over $2 million.

These creatures, known as scaly anteaters, are hunted for their scales, which are used in traditional Chinese medicine for everything from cancer to asthma. However, as The Huffington Post noted, there have been no scientific basis to such claims -- the scales are said to be made from the same material as human fingernails, after all.

Pangolins, which are racoon-sized, artichoke-like animals with legs, are still considered the most heavily trafficked animal in the world. Besides being used for medicine, their meat is also considered a delicacy in China and Vietnam.

Authorities have busted several pangolin smuggling rings over the past few years. But it did not stop them from being poached. Over a million were said to have been trafficked over the past decade, and all eight species have now been listed as "vulnerable," "endangered" or "critically endangered," as over 10,000 are poached every year despite the protective measures set for the species.

In 2013, 6 tons of live pangolins were seized in Vietnam, as well as 1.2 tons of their scales. In June, another 4 tons of scales were seized in Hong Kong. The IUCN, which monitors endangered species. estimates the total of pangolin scales seized to represent up to 30,000 individual animals.

The pangolins are not the only animals to have become endangered due to traditional Chinese medicine. Tiger bones, turtles, shark fins, bear bile and rhino horns are also part of this trade.

Endangered species, pangolins, Traditional Chinese Medicine, scaly anteaters

