Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy Note 8 oneplus 5 Apple MacBook Air 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 2017

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NZ Yellow-Eyed Penguins Could Be Extinct In 25 Years

Brooke James
First Posted: May 17, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
A Yellow-Eyed Penguin On Enderby Island In The Sub
A yellow-eyed penguin on Enderby Island in the subantarctic Auckland Islands group, 476 kilometers from the southern tip of New Zealand's South Island.
(Photo : Ross Land/Getty Images)

Yellow-eyed penguins are iconic in New Zealand. They are displayed on billboards as they greet tourists arriving at the main airports. However, despite their iconic status, they have not been protected as much as they have been marketed. Because of that, they could be extinct from the mainland in 25 years.

According to the Independent, only a few pairs of penguins now live in what once were busy breeding grounds. These birds are often caught in fishing nets and are often killed by unidentified toxins in the sea. Global warming is also thought to play a part in their dwindling populations.

New Zealand's other iconic birds, the northern brown kiwi and the Okarito brown kiwi, are already classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. In a study published on the journal PeerJ, researchers developed a model to predict what could happen to the yellow-eyed penguins over the next decades. In the study, researchers found that the birds could become locally extinct by 2060, as ocean temperatures rise and affect their ability to breed.

Still, gillnets are among the biggest factors in taking out the penguin populations. In a Popular Science report, scientists believe that these animals get entangled in the nets, which have holes tailored to the size of fish they catch. Unfortunately, because the penguins do not see these gill nets, they end up drowning.

The lack of penguins in New Zealand is a problem not only for environmental concerns but for economuic reasons as well. Thomas Mattern, an ecologist at the University of Otago and lead author of the study, said that while four fishermen at the Otago peninsula could make a net profit of NZ$1 million (US$680,000), penguins bring in tourism. A single pair of penguions could bring in $250,000 per year to the local economy. With the penguin population dwindling fast, Mattern believes they have a bigger negative impact to the New Zealand economy.

Tagsyellow-eyed penguin, Endangered species, New Zealand

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

‘One Of A Kind’ Horny Male Seeks Mate On Tinder

Fly High! NASA Successfully Launches Super Pressure Balloon From New Zealand

NASA's Super Pressure Balloon Aims To Detect Ultra-High Energy Cosmic Rays In ...

Endangered Right Whales Have Birth Rate Scarcity In Nearly 20 Years

NASA Delays Launch Of Super Pressure Balloon That Carries Space Observatory

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Pregnant Women

Infertility In Mice Solved By 3D Printing
SkyGlow Project Captures Stunning Time-Lapse Of Grand Canyon Cloud Inversion

SkyGlow Project Captures A Glorious And Spectacular 'Total Cloud Inversion' At Grand Canyon
Praia Vermelha Beach

UNESCO World Heritage Site Is Most Polluted Island
Solar Systems Largest Moon GANYMEDE of JUPITER Mapped by NASA. Can it Become HABITABLE

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have Life

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Device Might Be Fully Compatible With Windows 10; Smartphone Will Not Look Like A Regular Phone
  2. Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  3. Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta
  1. ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Release Date Update, Latest News: Game’s Trailer To Showcase At E3 2017
  2. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Next-Gen Desktop Tipped To Get Announced At WWDC 2017
  3. Jogging Adds 9 Years To Life, New Study Says
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA KELT 11b

A Newly Discovered 'Puffy Exoplanet' Has A Density Of A Styrofoam
Campi Flegrei Supervolcano Eruption Prediction: Scientists See Signs Of Potential Explosion

Campi Flegrei: A Dangerous Supervolcano Showing Signs Of Possible Eruption
HAT-P-26b

NASA Discovers Primitive Atmosphere And Signs Of Water In Neptune-Sized Exoplanet ‘HAT-P-26b’
Hubble Space Telescope Catches Two Interacting Galaxies Passing at High Speed

Hubble Spots A Rare Galaxy Duo In The Hare Constellation
Real Time Analytics