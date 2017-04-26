Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple google Xiaomi Mi 6

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

‘One Of A Kind’ Horny Male Seeks Mate On Tinder

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 26, 2017 05:36 AM EDT
Wildlife In Kruger National Park
A newly born white rhinoceros walks with its mother in the Kruger National Park.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Sudan is 6 feet tall and weighs 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg). When his Tinder profile said that he is "one of a kind," he was not being exaggerating, nor was he thinking too much of himself.

In fact, as noted by Huffington Post, he is probably the only one on Tinder to ever live up to that "one of a kind" description. Sudan is now the last male northern white rhino left on the planet. As his profile said, the fate of his species depends on him -- literally.

But what is a rhino doing on Tinder? Kenya's Ol Pejeta Conservancy and dating app Tinder announced a joint campaign on Tuesday to raise awareness of Sudan's situation. This comes with the hope of rising funds to support efforts to save the species from extinction.

Matt David, head of communications for Tinder said in a statement, "We partnered with [the conservancy] to give the most eligible bachelor in the world a chance to meet his match."

But how could a white rhino describe himself on the dating app to meet a female rhino? Anyone would probably be willing to date someone who says on his profile: "I perform well under pressure. I like to eat grass and chill in the mud."

Tinder users from 140 countries could stumble upon Sudan's profile as they swipe through throngs of potential matches. Swiping right on Sudan will lead the Tinder app user to a message that features a link where they can donate to the cause -- and the future of Sudan's species.

AOL reported that conservationists are hoping the Tinder profile will help raise money for the $9 million fertility treatment for the last two female white rhinos. Attempts at getting Sudan to mate naturally with either 17-year-old Satu or 27-year-old Najin have since failed.

Elodie Sampere, marketing manager of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, shared that they have tried to get the rhinos to mate naturally. However, it has been difficult for them.

All three remaining white rhinos are being protected 24/7 by armed guards. This is because their horns are sold by poachers at $50,000 per kilo, making them more valuable than gold or cocaine. Sudan, who is already considered ancient at the age of 43, is feared to die or be killed before enough money can be raised to increase their population.

Tagswhite rhino, Sudan, Tinder, Tinder mate, Endangered species

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Vegetarian Neanderthals Shed New Light On Human Ancestors

Giant Otters Unearthed In China

Literally 'Tons' Of Pangolins Seized In China

How Did Lucy Die? Biggest Mystery In 3 Millennia Solved

Archaeologists Find 250,000-Year-Old Tool Used To Butcher Rhinos

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare: Diagnosis Of Tuberculosis With Chest X-Ray Images But Without A Radiologist
Eating Chilli Peppers And Marijuana Calms Gut’s Immune System, Which Could Treat Diabetes

Chili Peppers, Marijuana Could Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes And Reduce Gut Inflammation
Possible Tree Stump Found On Mars?

UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
Study: Effects Of Permafrost Melt Estimated To Cost $43 Trillion By 2200

Arctic's Melting Could Cost The World Economy Trillions Of Dollars

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  2. UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
  3. Extreme Weather Events Linked To Global Warming, Study Suggests
  1. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  2. Ancient Stone Pillar Suggests Comet Strike On Earth 13,000 Years Ago That Changed Human History
  3. Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
  4. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

4-Year-Old-Aged Saenkanter Gouda Cheese

Aged Cheese, Mushrooms, Soy, Whole-Grains Would Likely Reduce Liver Cancer And Extend Lifespan
Up Close Viewing Of Animals Attracts Visitors To Asahiyama Zoo

Penguin Population In Antarctica Not Close Enough, Researchers Say
Snacks For Diabetics

What Are The Healthful Snacks For People With Type 2 Diabetes?
NASA Launches Super Pressure Balloon From Wanaka, New Zealand

Fly High! NASA Successfully Launches Super Pressure Balloon From New Zealand
Real Time Analytics