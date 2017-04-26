‘One Of A Kind’ Horny Male Seeks Mate On Tinder

A newly born white rhinoceros walks with its mother in the Kruger National Park.

(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Sudan is 6 feet tall and weighs 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg). When his Tinder profile said that he is "one of a kind," he was not being exaggerating, nor was he thinking too much of himself.

In fact, as noted by Huffington Post, he is probably the only one on Tinder to ever live up to that "one of a kind" description. Sudan is now the last male northern white rhino left on the planet. As his profile said, the fate of his species depends on him -- literally.

But what is a rhino doing on Tinder? Kenya's Ol Pejeta Conservancy and dating app Tinder announced a joint campaign on Tuesday to raise awareness of Sudan's situation. This comes with the hope of rising funds to support efforts to save the species from extinction.

Matt David, head of communications for Tinder said in a statement, "We partnered with [the conservancy] to give the most eligible bachelor in the world a chance to meet his match."

But how could a white rhino describe himself on the dating app to meet a female rhino? Anyone would probably be willing to date someone who says on his profile: "I perform well under pressure. I like to eat grass and chill in the mud."

Tinder users from 140 countries could stumble upon Sudan's profile as they swipe through throngs of potential matches. Swiping right on Sudan will lead the Tinder app user to a message that features a link where they can donate to the cause -- and the future of Sudan's species.

AOL reported that conservationists are hoping the Tinder profile will help raise money for the $9 million fertility treatment for the last two female white rhinos. Attempts at getting Sudan to mate naturally with either 17-year-old Satu or 27-year-old Najin have since failed.

Elodie Sampere, marketing manager of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, shared that they have tried to get the rhinos to mate naturally. However, it has been difficult for them.

All three remaining white rhinos are being protected 24/7 by armed guards. This is because their horns are sold by poachers at $50,000 per kilo, making them more valuable than gold or cocaine. Sudan, who is already considered ancient at the age of 43, is feared to die or be killed before enough money can be raised to increase their population.