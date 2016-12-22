Sea Of Galilee: Why Is The Biblical Lake Starting To Dry Up?

The Biblical lake's water level is starting to recede.

(Photo : IDSTER'S CHANNEL/YouTube Screenshot)

The Sea of Galilee has been Israel's major source of water for centuries. While the Biblical lake has been showered with a million tourists every year, a report from the country's water authority says it rather needs more frequent visits of rain.

Reuters reported that the Sea of Galilee, where Christians believe Jesus walked on, needs miraculous rains to refill it. A huge drop in the amount of rainfall in the northern Galilee region has reportedly caused its water to recede.

Also known as Lake Tiberias or Kinneret, the Biblical lake -- located at the northeastern part of Israel and flows through the Jordan River -- measures about 65 square miles (179 square kilometers).

According to Israel's Water Authority, the famous lake is currently in its lowest volume in the last five years. Since it has been the largest source of freshwater in the northern part of Israel as well as its neighboring country Jordan, the lake's recession has worried the authorities for its further declines.

A low volume in lake water would mean higher levels of salt, which extremely affects the eco-balance and eventually makes its water unusable. This could be a depressing situation for the Sea of Galilee especially considering the fact that it is one of the most significant locations in Christian faith.

According to the Bible, the Sea of Galilee was where Jesus Christ performed some of his major miracles. It was in the same lake that Jesus walked on water as recorded in the Gospel of Matthew and it was also where Jesus calmed the raging storm as told in the Gospel of Mark.

The Gospel of John also mentions the Sea of Galilee where the disciples caught a massive amount of fish when Jesus commanded them following His resurrection.

Until now, the Biblical lake has continued to be a renowned site for fishing.

