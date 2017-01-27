Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Israel international space station Mars

Did Jesus Christ Truly Appear In A Tree Trunk?

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 27, 2017 04:10 AM EST
Jesus In A Tree Trunk
Faithfuls have flocked the area with hopes of answered prayers.
(Photo : Real Thing TV/YouTube screenshot)

While people are looking to the heavens for the second coming of Jesus, people in Argentina are praying to a mysterious tree that happens to form like an image of Christ.

Metro UK reported that a tree trunk found in the town of General Las Heras in Buenos Aires appears to form like an image of Jesus. Some locals describe the tree as an apparition of the Messiah and a "blessing."

"This is a strong image, you can see Jesus Christ in the tree and when you are standing in front of the tree you can feel something inside yourself," resident Pablo Jose Fredes said.

Another local, Ajv Velo, said: "So many people of faith have arrived in the area in order to see his face and to pray in front of the tree and offer themselves to God in front of it."

According to Mirror, it has become a shrine for Catholic pilgrimages that tourists in buses visit the area to pay their respects and pray.

Although it looks like just a carving, many people are convinced that the image appeared through a "holy power." However, the Bible clearly states how God prohibits worshipping a carved image.

"You shall not make for yourself a carved image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth," God commanded Moses in the Book of Exodus. "You shall not worship them or serve them; for I, the LORD your God, am a jealous God."

Since this "image of Christ" is carved in a tree, could it be really holy?

Another theory is that this could be another form of pareidolia -- a psychological phenomenon of perceiving another image out of something else when it is not actually there.

