Discovered Ancient Artifacts In Israel Warehouse Could Give Clues Of How Jesus Lived And Died

Archaeologists found ancient artifacts including a burial box inscribed with the name of Jesus. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)

(Photo : AP Archive/YouTube screenshot)

Archaeologists found an ancient burial box that is inscribed with the name of Jesus or "Yeshua" in Hebrew and some relics believed to exist in the time of Jesus. They were discovered in a roomy warehouse where Israel deposits its archaeological treasures.

Gideon Avni, the head of the archaeological division of the Israel Antiquities Authority, announced that there is good news. "Today we can reconstruct very accurately many, many aspects of the daily life of the time of Christ."

The Israel Antiquities Authority aims to manage and control excavation, conservation and promote research. It is responsible for implementing the 1978 Law of Antiquities. It was headed by director-general Shuka Dorfmann and has its headquarters in the Rockefeller Museum. The IDAM or the Israel Department of Antiquities Museums administers the small museums and is responsible for Israel's antiquities that involve curation of the antiquities, maintaining and storing the antiquities and the sites as well as inspecting them.

Recently, as preparation for the Easter, the Israel Antiquities Authority uncluttered the storeroom to reporters on Sunday to look for uncovered artifacts from the time of Jesus. The warehouse, which the Antiquities Authority dubbed as "Ali Baba cave" of ancient treasures, lies ancient jugs and pottery sherds and finds from the time of Jesus, according to Phys.org.

They discovered limestone drinking cups and dishes that were used by Jews for the ritual purity of their food. They also found a limestone burial box known as ossuaries, in which the families placed the bones of the deceased person inside the said box. The discovered burial box belongs to the high priest Caiaphas, who delivered Jesus to the Roman authorities who crucified Jesus.

Other finds include another Jewish burial box in northern Jerusalem dated first century A.D. Inside the box was a heel bone pierced by an iron nail with wood fragments on each end. This was the only proof discovered of a victim of Roman crucifixion buried according to Jewish custom, which the archaeologists believed that Jesus may have been crucified in the same manner.

They also found a stone depicting a carving of the Second Jewish temple that was uncovered in 2009 located at the ancient synagogue on the shores of the Sea of Galilee. The archeologists said that Jesus may have gone preaching in the said synagogue.

Archaeologists have not found physical evidence of Jesus, which is a "trivial mystery," according to Yisca Harani, an Israeli scholar of Christianity. She asked, "Why do we expect in antiquity that there would be some evidence of his existence?" She said that ruler or military men had their memory inscribed in stone and artifacts, yet what remained of Jesus "are His words."