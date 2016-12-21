Scientists Just Discovered 37 New Species Of Animals On Earth

This newly discovered species resembles David Bowie character, Ziggy Stardust.

(Photo : The Red Phoenix/YouTube Screenshot)

163 new species were discovered by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) including 37 new types of animals.

The Dodo reported that WWF recently released their list of new species, which scientists discovered at the Greater Mekong region in Southeast Asia. The region, which holds a wide range of endangered species, includes countries Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos.

Among the 14 new species of reptiles discovered are the "Ziggy Stardust" snake, which looks like the famous David Bowie character. It is found by Alexandre Teynié and his team in the Northern Province of Luang Prabang in Laos; the lizard, Phuket Horned Tree Agamid, named after the famous Southeast Asian Tourist Destination where it was found; and the Gekko Bonkowskii, which was named after one of its discoverers, Dr. Michael Bonkowskii, who found the species along with his team on a mountain in Laos.

Three new species of mammals were also discovered including the Wooly-Headed Bat. It is a member of Murina genus, which was found by the team of Dr. Nguyen Truong Son in the Central Highlands of Vietnam.

"When we collected the first specimen of Murina kontumensis, the weather was so cold and wet, but I was happy because we had a new chance at discovering a new species," Dr. Son said in a statement. "We wanted to affirm the diversity of the Murina genus not only in Vietnam but also in the Southeast Asia region."

Meanwhile, nine amphibians were newly discovered including the Klingon Newt found by Dr. Porrawee Pomchote and his team in Thailand's Chiang Rai province and the Orange-Eyed Litter Frog, which took Dr. Jodi Rowley and her team 10 years to confirm it is indeed a new species after discovering it in Virachey National Park in Cambodia.

The WWF also holds a list of 11 new species of fish and 126 new types of plants.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news