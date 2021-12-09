SeaWorld Teams Up with NFWF on Orca Conservation Program

For over 50 years, SeaWorld has maintained a commitment to wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation, and education efforts worldwide. Programs and support have taken many forms, from a dedicated Conservation Fund to partnerships with national and global foundations. To date, SeaWorld has dedicated over $18 million in grants to over 1,200 organizations through the SeaWorld Conservation Fund. However, this is not the only way the company is making a difference in the protection of the oceans' marine life.

One recent example of collaborative conservation is SeaWorld's in-depth work with (and support of) the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF). Chartered by Congress in 1984, NFWF protects and restores the nation's fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. The Foundation funds on-the-ground conservation projects across the United States and its territories. This includes efforts targeting comprehensive threat reduction to foster safe environments so marine life can thrive. Several recently supported projects highlight ways in which NFWF and SeaWorld have worked together to support research and conservation efforts for orcas.

The Unique Conservation Needs of Killer Whales

Orcas, or killer whales, are perhaps among the most recognizable ocean animals the world over. The Southern Resident killer whale, specifically, faces continued population decline. While the Southern Resident killer whale is a top predator, threats from human and environmental changes have significantly impacted this population through recent years. Notable threats include food scarcity, vessels (disturbance and sound), as well as pollutants.

Population numbers for orcas vary across the world, depending on particular ecosystem challenges within a specific region.

As a result of continued population decline, the Southern Resident Distinct Population Segment (DPS) is listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. In light of the challenges facing orcas, NFWF, with SeaWorld as a founding partner, created the Killer Whale Research and Conservation Program (KWRCP) to fund recovery efforts and improve scientific study in support of the recovery of the Southern Resident killer whales.

SeaWorld and NFWF: Killer Whale Research and Conservation

The KWRCP emphasizes the need to protect the endangered Southern Resident DPS. Considered by NOAA to be the "most highly at-risk marine species," Southern Resident killer whales face immense challenges finding food sources in the face of overcrowded and polluting boat traffic. Implementing vessel guidelines, while essential, is only part of the solution. Damage done to food sources and new threats from coastal development and climate change loom, requiring additional problem-solving efforts.

With partnership through SeaWorld as a key sponsor, the Killer Whale Research and Conservation Program provides funding for high-impact strategies to help stabilize the declining population. Increasing prey availability, notably salmon, is one tactic requiring investment in the health of existing salmon runs. The program also supports initiatives that reduce common stressors for orcas, aiming to promote safer habitats, longevity, and breeding.

Sounding Off on Orca Recovery at Puget Sound

The deep inlet of Puget Sound is a natural habitat for orcas in the Pacific Northwest, home to the endangered Southern Resident killer whale. As their numbers dwindle, advocates like SeaWorld are doubling down on efforts to restore their natural habitat. In 2019, a total of $1.2 million was invested in the form of grants and grantee match to address the three largest threats to the orcas in Puget Sound: food scarcity, vessel noise, and contaminated water.

Starvation leads the way as the Southern Resident killer whale population lingers at only 75. Changes to local waterways from development and damming have interrupted access to Chinook salmon, a species that itself has become endangered. SeaWorld's funding is intended to address the root causes of the orcas' struggle to survive in this area.

Like Mother, Like Calf: Killer Whale Cow Pollutant Transfer Study

Pollution does not just take a toll on adult orcas that live in water that contains contaminants. It can also impact calves exposed to harmful substances during gestation and lactation. SeaWorld partnered with NFWF to support a study by the NMFS Northwest Fisheries Science Center focused on orca calves. With continuously lower breeding success rates, the Killer Whale Cow and Calf Pollutant Transfer Study aimed to better understand how calf health is impacted by bioaccumulation and transfer of pollutants from mother to calf.

The research findings showed that calves can experience a heightened risk for contaminant exposure while nursing. This poses concern, as newborn calves are most susceptible to toxins that can impair proper growth. Knowledge that orca calves may be entering the world at a disadvantage sheds light on overall population levels and challenges. When breeding does occur in the wild, orca young may possess developmental challenges that affect their survival rates. Identifying and reducing key risk factors for adult killer whales, therefore, can help mitigate harm to future populations.

Advocating for Orcas: SeaWorld Conservation Moving Forward

Does SeaWorld do conservation? Yes, but conservation is an ongoing process, and SeaWorld remains dedicated to making a difference in the protection and study of killer whales. Having supported the Killer Whale Research and Conservation program since its 2015 launch, SeaWorld continues to provide funding support and a platform for discussion. The KWRCP opened requests for proposals for 2021 funding requests with goals to prioritize salmon restoration and water quality throughout the Salish Sea and Columbia River Basin.

Based on the progress to date in the most recent project report, the program is making a difference, but ongoing efforts are needed. Enlightening research points to more nuanced barriers to orca health, including exposure to bacteria from sewage and the lasting effects of exposure to PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, that were banned in the 1970s. On a more positive note, new boating laws are in place to help reduce the impact of noise on orca behavior and ability to feed. Through ongoing partnership and collaboration, companies like SeaWorld and organizations like NFWF remain committed to fostering positive change for orcas, and all marine life.