Everything You Need to Know About Moissanite vs. Diamonds

On various occasions, jewelry lovers come across moissanite and do not immediately recognize it as another diamond alternative. In that case, it is important to learn more about moissanite so that you do not fall in the same category.

Although moissanites are more similar to diamonds than they are different, there are still not the same. There are some key important things you should know moissanite vs diamonds before making a purchase. Visit https://www.moissaniteco.com/moissanite-vs-diamond for more information about these gemstones.

How do Moissanites and Diamonds Compare?

Moissanite growing happens in an innovative high-pressure, high-temperature chamber that replicates the earth's natural growing environment. In the process, lab-grown moissanite gemstones have a crystal structure and optical properties that closely resemble those of mined diamonds. However, that is not all. Read on to know more about the disparity between moissanites and diamonds.

1) MOISSANITE IS NOT DIAMOND: Both moissanite and diamonds have carbon component in them. However, moissanites contain silicon carbide, whereas diamonds contain pure carbon.

Diamonds do not normally originate from outer space. This is despite the fact that both gems are formed under extreme heat and pressure. Diamonds come from ore deposits within the earth. For moissanites, they are usually a by-product of mining for other resources.

2) MOISSANITE IS HARDER THAN DIAMOND: The Mohs scale of hardness measures how easily a mineral is scratch-able. This number ranges from 1 to 10, with the lower numbers being the hardest minerals. Diamonds have a rating of 10 on this scale, and Moissanite has a rating of 9.25.

3) MOISSANITE IS CLEARER THAN DIAMOND: Most diamonds are 'reasonably clear,' although some can be considered 'transparent.' Transparent diamonds are extremely rare and valuable.

Lab-grown moissanite, on the other hand, is typically classified as 'eye-clean' because it does not contain any flaws or inclusions when viewed under 10x magnification (diamonds usually require 20x for viewing clarity).

4) MOISSANITE IS MORE DURABLE THAN DIAMOND: Moissanite has a higher Mohs hardness rating (9.25) than diamonds. Therefore, moissanite will stand up to more wear and tear without scratching or chipping.

5) MOISSANITE IS CHEAPER THAN DIAMOND: You can purchase Moissanite engagement rings for as little as $120. If you are looking for a ring that is more high-end, with moissanite stones encircled with diamonds, this could cost you about $500 - $1,000.

Diamond engagement rings tend to cost significantly more than this, depending on the specific style of ring you want.

6) MOISSANITE IS NOW AVAILABLE IN DIFFERENT COLORS: Moissanite is mainly available in colorless form. However, there are near-colorless and green varieties. The price of moissanite stones varies depending on the color or amount of color present (the greener it is, the less valuable it is).

Important Facts about Moissanite!

Moissanite's quality and characteristics are distinguishable from those of diamonds despite their close resemblance. Here are important facts that you should know about lab-grown moissanite:-

The highest quality created moissanite are brilliant, sparkling stones that are colorless to near colorless. Most importantly, they have a refractive index of 2.69-2.78 (compared to a diamond's 2.42).

The difference between mined diamonds and lab-created moissanite is that lab-created moissanite does not relate to any natural process. Buyers get GIA certificates are as proof of moissanite quality.

Moissanite has the same chemical structure as diamonds. Therefore, they have somewhat very similar properties to diamond. Moissanite and diamond come close in such qualities as hardness fire and brilliance.

Lab created moissanite is cut from very large synthetic 'boules,' or cylinders. These cylinders are carefully grown in a laboratory. They contain perfectly proportioned and shaped moissanite crystals. The large lab-grown crystals are then cut into the individual gemstones we see in jewelry today.

When you hold a lab created moissanite in your hand, it will be hard to distinguish the gemstone from its mined diamond counterpart by simply looking at it. This is because lab-grown moissanites have the same chemical structure as natural diamonds.

Moissanite jewellery lovers choose moissanite over diamond because that they are lab-grown and not mined and are 100% eco-friendly. Again, they are non-conflict diamonds from non-war sources. Lastly, moissanite items are higher in value than comparable mined diamonds weighing 1/2 carat or more based on current pricing.