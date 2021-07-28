Minimally Invasive Liposuction with Dr. Sam Jejurikar

Many people find that they have problem areas of their physique that diet and exercise don't eliminate.

For that stubborn body fat that you need to lose to achieve the body you want, the answer may be Liposuction. If you are intimidated by the procedure, new advances in the industry such as VASER & Radiofrequency Lipolysis ensure a smoother surgery process.

Here is what prospective patients need to know about Liposuction from board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sameer (Sam) Jejurikar of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute in Dallas, Texas.

Executive Summary: What Is Liposuction?

Liposuction is designed for patients who have achieved a stable body weight but can't get rid of excess fat. It does not remove cellulite, dimples, or stretch marks, and it is not intended for weight reduction. Its objective is to give the body a more aesthetically pleasing shape and contour.

Liposuction key points

● Liposuction is suitable for both women and men to slim and reshape their bodies. It can be combined with other plastic surgeries to enhance their results.

● The liposuction procedure involves breaking up fatty tissue and sucking it out through a small tube known as a cannula.

● Liposuction is not a method of weight loss. It is a plastic surgery tool for shaping a more pleasing contour for different regions of the body. Liposuction can remove pockets of fat remaining after weight loss surgery.

● Liposuction is suitable for treating some medical conditions, such as benign lipomas (fatty tumors), lymphedema (painful and disfiguring accumulation of fluid), and gynecomastia (hormone-driven accumulation of fatty tissue in a man's breasts).

Dr. Sam Jejurikar Liposuction treatment areas:

At the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, Sam Jejurikar performs plastic surgery on the:

● Abdomen and waist.

● Hips.

● Buttocks.

● Thighs,

● Upper arms.

● Back.

● Chest.

● Knees.

● Ankles.

● Neck

● Lower Face

Radiofrequency Lipolysis & VASER Liposuction

Radiofrequency Lipolysis and VASER Liposuction are the newest forms of Liposuction. They are minimally invasive and are offered by Dr. Sam Jejurikar. To enjoy a more comforting surgery procedure, Radiofrequency and VASER may be optimal for you.

What is VASER Liposuction?

Not to be confused with laser, VASER is a method of breaking up fat deposits with pulsed ultrasound. VASER is the next generation of ultrasonic Liposuction, using less energy with more precision to make the procedure even safer and more efficient.

How does VASER Liposuction work?

VASER is minimally invasive and exclusively targets fat cells. It leaves nearby muscles and nerves unharmed. VASER is performed in combination with traditional Liposuction; the VASER probe is utilized first to break up fibrous bands, sculpt underlying muscles and provide a mild degree of skin tightening.

How does VASER differ from Traditional Liposuction?

In distinction from the usual liposuction method, VASER lipo uses a probe that transmits ultrasound energy that breaks up the fat in a less intrusive manner. It is performed in combination with traditional Liposuction, not as an exclusive alternative.

The advantages of VASER liposuction over traditional Liposuction are:

● VASER draws attention to muscles rather than fat due to its ability to give contours a more precise definition.

● VASER can have a faster recovery time because there's less trauma to tissues.

Radiofrequency Lipolysis, aka RF "Liposuction"

Sometimes what a patient needs is the "fine-tuning" of a body contour. For these cases, Dr. Sam Jejurikar may offer radiofrequency lipolysis, also known as "RF Liposuction."

What is Radiofrequency Lipolysis, and how does it work?

The technique Sam Jejurikar uses during RF Liposuction is BodyTite (body) or FaceTite (face and neck), the differences being the size of the probe used and the amount of energy delivered. BodyTite and FaceTite stand out from the crowd of other body contouring techniques because of their dual approach to fat removal and skin tightening, leading to optimal results. A bipolar probe is used first that heats the inside and the outside of the skin to different temperatures. The results in an initial tightening of the skin, which then progressively improves over the ensuing months as the body forms new collagen.

How does Radiofrequency Lipolysis differ from Liposuction?

Radiofrequency Lipolysis provides a degree of skin tightening that does not occur with traditional Liposuction. With Radiofrequency Lipolysis, the process can take several months before the full results are noticeable.

Liposuction in the cheek, chin, and neck

Neck and chin liposuction can correct jowls, puffy cheeks, and neck commonly termed "turkey neck," double chin, or "wattle." The results can give patients the added confidence of having an energetic, youthful, slimmer appearance.

In many cases, patients can have additional plastic surgery at the same time as neck liposuction to eliminate crow's feet, wrinkles, thin or insufficient lips, puffy eyes, and sagging or hanging facial skin. Some other coincident procedures include facelift, brow lift, eyelid surgery, acne fillers, facial Liposuction, and Botox. In patients with mild to moderate loose skin, FaceTite can be used as an adjunct to traditional Liposuction to yield optimal results.

Not every patient is a good candidate for chin liposuction, for instance, if your skin has a saggy or loose appearance. In that case, your plastic surgeon may offer a lower rhytidectomy to remove excess and tighten neck muscles. Or submentoplasty, a procedure that combines chin liposuction with tightening of neck muscles to give your neck a sleeker contour.

Is Liposuction Right for Me?

The single most important thing to understand about Liposuction is that it is not a method of weight control. It can be helpful for patients who have stabilized a year or two after weight loss surgery and for patients who have met their weight loss goals by dieting. Good candidates for Liposuction are people who:

● Have elastic skin and good muscle tone

● Are within your ideal body weight (for most people, that's 30%)

● Non-smoker

● Have specific body contouring objectives

Getting good results from liposuction and radiofrequency lipolysis is only possible when working with a qualified plastic surgery practitioner such as Dr. Sameer Jejurikar. So, how do you recognize the right plastic surgeon?

Choosing the Right Plastic Surgeon

Not every doctor is qualified to perform plastic surgery. Not every surgeon is qualified to perform plastic surgery. It is critical to choose a board-certified plastic surgeon who is a member of the American Society of Plastic surgeons. Qualified surgeons who are members of the society will display the acronym after their names and be listed by the ASPS online.

Dr. Sam Jejurikar is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He has earned the highest recognition available in the field. Sam Jejurikar earned his MD at the University of Michigan and did his surgical residency in New York City. Focusing on plastic surgery of the face, eyes, nose, body, and breast, Dr. Sam Jejurikar has been a licensed physician in Texas since 2006 and a certified plastic surgeon since 2008.

Sam Jejurikar is dedicated to providing his patients with the benefits of the latest technologies for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. He works with his patients to achieve their goals, whether they wish to restore their former appearance, look younger, or change their appearance completely.

Sam Jejurikar knows that every patient is different. His passion for plastic surgery, meticulous attention to detail, and caring persona enable him to credit the best surgical and non-invasive solutions for his patients' desired look. Schedule a consultation with Dr. Sam Jejurikar to find the right option for you!

Dr. Sam Jejurikar Podcast

Dr. Jejurikar is the co-host of the popular online podcast show named "3 Plastic Surgeons and a Microphone". In this podcast, Sam Jejurikar and other doctors discuss a wide range of topics related to plastic surgery, including CBD treatment, choosing the right breast implant size, and more.