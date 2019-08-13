sciencewr.com
Menu

Ancient Natural History of Antibiotic Production and Resistance Revealed

Staff Reporter
First Posted: Aug 13, 2019 04:39 AM EDT
Close
 Glycopeptide Antibiotic Producers from the Wright Study (IMAGE)
These are glycopeptide antibiotic producers from the Wright study.


(Photo : Photo courtesy McMaster University)

Hamilton, ON (August 12, 2019) - A study from McMaster University has unearthed new details about the evolutionary history of both antibiotic production and resistance and dates their co-emergence as far back as 350 to 500 million years.

The study is the first to put antibiotic biosynthesis and resistance into an evolutionary context. The findings will help to guide the future discovery of new antibiotics and antibiotic alternatives which are medicines that are vitally needed given the current global threat of antimicrobial resistance.

The study was published in Nature Microbiology.

"Our findings are of significant interest," said Gerry Wright, senior author, and professor of the Department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences at McMaster. He is also director of the Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research and the newly established David Braley Centre for Antibiotic Discovery.

"Our study reveals several implications in how we could potentially manage antibiotic use and find new drugs for antimicrobial infections."

The team extracted this history by first identifying the genome sequences encoding all of the necessary genetic programs for the production of glycopeptide antibiotics within a group of bacteria called Actinobacteria. Glycopeptides include vancomycin and teicoplanin, essential medicines for treating bacterial infections.

Researchers then plotted the changes in these genetic programs over time, revealing that while the precursors for genes responsible for antibiotic production date back to over one billion years, resistance is contemporary with the production of the first ancestors of vancomycin-like drugs, dating back to 350 to 500 million years.

"The results we uncovered in this study offers a valuable lens through which to consider the current antibiotic crisis," said Nicholas Waglechner, first author and Ph.D. candidate in the Gerry Wright lab. "These compounds have been useful to bacteria on the planet even before dinosaurs appeared, and resistance co-evolved with production as a means of self-protection for producing bacteria. The use of vancomycin in modern times in medicine and agriculture has resulted in the movement of resistance from these innocuous producers to disease-causing bacteria over a few short decades." 

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Dark Matter May Be Older than the Big Bang, Study Suggests

Dark Matter May Be Older than the Big Bang, Study Suggests
Adults with Cerebral Palsy at Increased Risk for Mental Health Conditions

Adults with Cerebral Palsy at Increased Risk for Mental Health Conditions
Experimental Treatment Targets Tumor Growth Compounds in Mesothelioma Patients

Experimental Treatment Targets Tumor Growth Compounds in Mesothelioma Patients
Illustration of the Alfvén Pulse Connection between Plasma Swirls Observed in the Solar Photosphere (IMAGE)

Magnetic Plasma Pulses Excited by UK-Size Swirls in the Solar Atmosphere
The Lion-Man Sculpture as An Example of Prefrontal Synthesis from 37,000 Years Ago (IMAGE)

Recursive Language and Modern Imagination Were Acquired Simultaneously 70,000 Years Ago
Leopard Seals (IMAGE)

TV Crews Capture First Evidence of Leopard Seals Sharing Food
Global Labor Flow (IMAGE)

Researchers Create First-Ever 'Map' of Global Labor Flow
The New Species of Rain Frogs (IMAGE)

Eleven New Species of Rain Frogs Discovered in the Tropical Andes
Fabricating Soils (IMAGE)

Study Identifies Way to Enhance the Sustainability of Manufactured Soils
Wildebeest (IMAGE)

Study Suggests Economic Growth Benefits Wildlife but Growing Human Populations Do Not
Vulnerable Brain Regions During Side Hit to the Head (IMAGE)

Researchers Show How Side Hit to the Head Could Damage Brain, Lead to Concussion
Spider Vision (IMAGE)

Baby Spiders Really are Watching You

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics