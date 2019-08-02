sciencewr.com
Menu

Eleven New Species of Rain Frogs Discovered in the Tropical Andes

Staff Reporter
First Posted: Aug 02, 2019 03:11 AM EDT
Close
 The New Species of Rain Frogs (IMAGE)
The Rain frogs comprise a unique group lacking a tadpole stage of development. Their eggs are laid on land and hatch as tiny froglets.
(Photo : BIOWEB-PUCE)
Newly Described Rain Frog Species: Pristimantis chomskyi (IMAGE)
One of the new species is Pristimantis chomskyi. Its name honors Noam Chomsky, a renowned linguist from ASU.
(Photo : David Velalcázar, BIOWEB-PUCE)
Multicolored Rain Frog (IMAGE)
This new species is the Multicolored Rain Frog. Its name makes reference to the outstanding color variations of this species.
(Photo : BIOWEB-PUCE)

Eleven new to science species of rain frogs are described by two scientists from the Museum of Zoology of the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador in the open-access journal ZooKeys. Discovered in the Ecuadorian Andes, the species are characterized in detail on the basis of genetic, morphological, bioacoustic, and ecological features.

On the one hand, the publication is remarkable because of the large number of new species of frogs. Regarding vertebrate animals, most studies only list between one and five new to science species, because of the difficulty of their collection and the copious amount of work involved in the description of each. To put it into perspective, the last time a single article dealt with a similar number of newly discovered frogs from the western hemisphere was in 2007, when Spanish scientist Ignacio de la Riva described twelve species from Bolivia.

On the other hand, the new paper by Nadia Paez and Dr. Santiago Ron is astounding due to the fact that it comes as part of the undergraduate thesis of Nadia Paez, a former Biology student at the Pontifical Catholic University, where she was supervised by Professor Santiago Ron. Normally, such a publication would be the result of the efforts of a large team of senior scientists. Currently, Nadia Paez is a Ph.D. student in the Department of Zoology at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

Unfortunately, amongst the findings of concern is that most of the newly described frog species are listed as either Data Deficient or Threatened with extinction, according to the criteria of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). All of the studied amphibians appear to have very restricted geographic ranges, spanning less than 2,500 km2. To make matters worse, their habitats are being destroyed by human activities, especially cattle-raising, agriculture, and mining.

Amongst the newly described species, there is the peculiar Multicolored Rain Frog, where the name refers to its outstanding color variation. Individuals vary from bright yellow to dark brown. Initially, the studied specimens were assumed to belong to at least two separate species. 

However, genetic data demonstrated that they represented a single, even if highly variable, species. The rest of the previously unknown frogs were either named after scientists, who have made significant contributions in their fields or given the names of the places they were discovered, in order to highlight places of conservation priority.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

EC3 -- Resus Bay (IMAGE)

Emergency Medicine: Department-Based Intensive Care Unit Improves Patient Survival Rates
Maria Dietrich (IMAGE)

Frog In Your Throat? Stress Might Be To Blame For Vocal Issues
Farzan Team at Scripps Research Defeats 'Death Star' HIV Strain (IMAGE)

Viral HIV Vaccine Gives Durable Protection Against 'Death Star' Strain
Metal 3D Printing

What Should You Know About Metal 3D Printing?
Aurelio Galli, University of Alabama at Birmingham (IMAGE)

Brain Protein Mutation From Child With Autism Causes Autism-Like Behavioral Change In Mice
Escherichia Coli (IMAGE)

E. Coli Superbug Strains Can Persist In Healthy Women's Guts
Great Tit Parus Major (IMAGE)

Climate Changes Faster Than Animals Adapt
Honeybees (IMAGE)

'Intensive' Beekeeping Not to Blame for Common Bee Diseases
Young Adult Worm (IMAGE)

Living Longer or Healthier? Genetic Discovery in Worms Suggests They Can Be Separated
Breast Tissue

Cancer Tissue-Freezing Approach May Help More breast Cancer Patients in Lower Income Countries
A Shark Entangled in Fishing Rope (IMAGE)

Hundreds of Sharks and Rays Tangled in Plastic
Microplitis bomiensis sp. nov. (IMAGE)

Two New Species of Parasitic Wasps Described from an Altitude of Over 3,400 m in Tibet

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics