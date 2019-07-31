5 Kinds of Makeup That Can be Hazardous

Makeup is such a beautiful thing, but it can also be very dangerous if it's not used properly. Some people keep using their makeup way beyond the expiry date, which is something we need to be aware of.

Companies establish an expedition date and a better-before date for a reason, and we have to pay attention to it! Cosmetics can be a good place for bacteria to develop; that's why it needs to be cleaned and securely stored.

Now, let's look at some makeup products that can be dangerous for your health.

Eyeliner

There are many types of eyeliner, and we think that the liquid form is the most sanitary of all. And, what's the reasoning behind that? Well, it rarely survives until the expiry date, meaning that it dries out way quicker.

On the other hand, wooden eyeliner can be a disgusting source for bacterial growth. Sometimes, we lend each other's eyeliners without paying attention if someone has an eye infection. This could lead you to serious trouble, and could even send you to the ER!

If you get an eye infection, you must go to a specialized clinic, like the focus clinic in London, or any similar one in your city.

Lipstick

This makeup product is essential in our beauty routine, but you have to make sure that it is in good condition. Lipstick has intimate contact with our mouth, and we eat a significant part of it while doing any activity like talking, eating, or drinking.

There's been a recent case with a YouTuber's lipstick makeup line, where everything in the lipstick was wrong. People found hairs, sharp metals, plastic, and many more things. Make sure you buy lipsticks from a sanitary and well-known brand.

Foundation

Pay attention to your foundation ingredients, especially if you have sensitive skin. Some foundations can contain silicones, which is a known pore clogger. Many foundations have irritants as ingredients that can make your skin break out or worsen an allergic reaction.

If you notice that your skin is burning or feels itchy, take off the foundation, and wash your face immediately.

Eyeshadow

People love eyeshadow for a reason; it's fun to play with! But what most people don't know is that it has many irritant ingredients in it. There have been palettes where asbestos was found, high concentration of mica and talk, and some of them can even stain your eyelids.

There's a new trend going around where the eyeshadow is made from a pigment, meaning that it isn't technically safe to use due to its staining properties. Make sure you buy eyeshadow from ethical brands and read the ingredient list. If talc is the first ingredient, that's not a good sign.

Mascara

This is the most controversial makeup product because brands recommend disposing of it every three months, but no one does that! As with eyeliner, people tend to use mascaras from friends or family, without knowing that you could get an eye infection.

By being so close to your eyes, is a delicate area to mess with, so be sure to dispose of your mascara regularly. If you want to save some money, find a good mascara, and change it often.