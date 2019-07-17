Radiotherapy Advancements Improve Pleural Mesothelioma Treatment

Australian researchers report that radiotherapy can help reduce the size of small, medium and large tumors in mice models that have mesothelioma. The research points to a positive immune response to radiotherapy in which could lead to immune modulation therapy technique combinations that will help boost antitumor effects in the body.

The researchers also studied using checkpoint blockade immunotherapy along with radiotherapy to treat secondary tumors. The preliminary experiments indicated an increased T cell activation and that TIM-3, OX40 and PD-1 TIL in irradiated.

Pleural mesothelioma remains one of the most aggressive forms of cancer, with mortality rates of 60% in the first year. The risk of mesothelioma is industry-dependent, with 1 in 10 workers at risk of developing asbestos-related illnesses in the braking industry. The figure remains high in industries that still use asbestos material in construction, flooring and roofing materials.

Asbestos fibers were found in nearly 50% of the Thailand population due to the widespread use of asbestos in the country.

Recurring pleural mesothelioma also has promising treatment options with stereotactic body radiation therapy, SRBT, being tested for its effectiveness. SRBT is being studied at the University Hospital Zurich to determine new ways to treat the regrowth of tumors.

SBRT was found to offer an increase in the overall survival time in patients with a decrease in local tumors. Toxicity levels in lung cancer patients were also acceptable. The therapy was found to offer a significant treatment option for sufferers of recurrent pleural mesothelioma. Metastases control in 12 months was at 94% during the tests.

SRBT may be a short-term option in the overall delay of systemic therapy until the disease progresses further.

A study from numerous institutes in the United Kingdom aimed to find the optimal radiation dose for patients. The study was ongoing and available on numerous sites in the UK. The study aims to find the toxic effects of radiotherapy and the change in the quality of life and survival time that's offered. The results from the tests were a result of data obtained between the 5th and 9th week of radiotherapy.

The study is not completed, but it aims to follow the radiotherapy impact on the body through the course of treatment.

Biomarker studies will be able to better help researchers determine who will benefit from radiotherapy and who will not. Unique approaches to the treatment of mesothelioma, made on a case-by-case basis, have shown to have the highest effectiveness level for sufferers.