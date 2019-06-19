sciencewr.com
Menu

Good Viruses and Bad Bacteria: A World-First Green Sea Turtle Trial

Staff Reporter
First Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:09 AM EDT
Close
 Baby Green Sea Turtle (IMAGE)
Baby green sea turtle at JCU Turtle Health Research Facility.
(Photo : Bethany Keats, JCU Media)

Researchers at the JCU Turtle Health Research Facility have conducted a first-of-its-kind study using what's known as phage therapy as an option for bacterial infections in green sea turtles. 

Phage therapy uses so-called 'good viruses' (bacteriophages) that occur naturally in the environment and kill bacteria. 

"Green turtles rely on 'good bacteria' in their gut to extract nutrients from food," said Dr Robert Kinobe, one of the researchers involved in the study. 

"This creates a challenge when it comes to treating bacterial infections because if we administer antibiotics, it can destroy the 'good bacteria' and make the turtle's health worse." 

Researchers at the JCU Turtle Health Research Facility applied 'good viruses' to green sea turtles and found that it was successful in eliminating the targeted 'bad bacteria' without hampering the non-targeted 'good bacteria'. 

"This shows that phage therapy can be safe and effective enough to manipulate or treat targeted bacteria in green sea turtles," said Dr Kinobe. 

A further complication, previously identified by the JCU Turtle Health Research Facility, is the existence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the guts of green sea turtles, which are found in several locations along the Queensland coast. 

"Antimicrobial resistance is one of the most critical issues we face, which is why this finding of an alternative to antibiotics is so important," said co-author Dr Lisa Elliott. 

"Bacteriophages and phage therapy have already been suggested as an alternative for antibiotics in humans, but we also need to investigate its scope for treatment in animals."

The research has been published in the Journal of Environmental Microbiology and opens the door for future applications of phage therapy as an alternative to antibiotics in treating bacterial infections in turtles and other marine animals.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Ultra hot Jupiter -- Artist's Impression (IMAGE)

The Atmosphere of a New Ultra Hot Jupiter is Analyzed
Fifty Years Later, DDT Lingers in Lake Ecosystems (IMAGE)

Fifty Years Later, DDT Lingers in Lake Ecosystems
Levänluhta (IMAGE)

Breakthrough in the Discovery of DNA in Ancient Bones Buried in Water
Jing Liu in his Lab (IMAGE)

Physics Could Answer Questions About Breast Cancer Spreading to Bones

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics