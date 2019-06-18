sciencewr.com
Menu

A New Force for Optical Tweezers Awakens

Staff Reporter
First Posted: Jun 18, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
Close
 Illustration of An Optical Tweezer (IMAGE)
Illustration of an optical tweezer.
(Photo : Giovanni Volpe)
Giovanni Volpe, University of Gothenburg (IMAGE)
Giovanni Volpe
(Photo : University of Gothenburg)

When studying biological cells using optical tweezers, one main issue is the damage caused to the cell by the tool. Giovanni Volpe, University of Gothenburg, has discovered a new type of force that will greatly reduce the amount of light used by optical tweezers - and improve the study of all kinds of cells and particles.

"We call it 'intra-cavity feedback force'. The basic idea is that, depending on where the particle or cell you want to study is, the amount of laser light used to trap it changes automatically. Whenever the particle is in focus, the laser switches off. When the particle tries to escape, the laser switches on again", says Giovanny Volpe, senior lecturer at the Department of Physics, University of Gothenburg.

An optical tweezer is a focused laser beam that can trap particles. Previously, two different types of forces that emerge from this type of tool have been identified: gradient force (which means the particle goes against the intensity of the laser) and scattering force (where the particle is pushed towards the laser). Giovanni Volpe and his team have discovered a third type of force in this realm, and a new way of constructing optical tweezers. These break-throughs are poised to greatly improve the study of single biological cells.

"With this method, as much as 100 times less light is needed, in some cases, compared to using a traditional optical tweezer," Giovanni Volpe explains. "With less light, you cause less photo damage to the cell you are studying."

This could be useful for studying any cell that is usually suspended in a solution - a blood cell or a yeast cell, for example - that a researcher would want to study over a long period of time. 

"One of the main issues when using optical tweezers is that the light raises the temperature of the cell, which is damaging. A rise of 10 degrees might not be tolerable, but the rise of 0,1 degrees might be fine. So using less light, and therefore limiting the rise in temperature, could make a huge difference. Experiments could be done in a more realistic manner in relation to the cell's natural life cycle," says Giovanni Volpe.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Ultra hot Jupiter -- Artist's Impression (IMAGE)

The Atmosphere of a New Ultra Hot Jupiter is Analyzed
Fifty Years Later, DDT Lingers in Lake Ecosystems (IMAGE)

Fifty Years Later, DDT Lingers in Lake Ecosystems
Levänluhta (IMAGE)

Breakthrough in the Discovery of DNA in Ancient Bones Buried in Water
Jing Liu in his Lab (IMAGE)

Physics Could Answer Questions About Breast Cancer Spreading to Bones

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics