sciencewr.com
Menu

Extreme Heat -- and Maybe a Virus -- Wiped out Cambodian Bats

Staff Reporter
First Posted: May 17, 2019 11:44 AM EDT
Close
 Bat Die Off (IMAGE)
A mass mortality event involving two bat species, the wrinkle-lipped free-tailed bat (Chaerephon plicatus) and Theobold's bat (Taphozous theobaldi) occurred during a heat wave in April 2016 in Cambodia.
(Photo : Mathieu Pruvot)

A mass mortality event involving two bat species, the wrinkle-lipped free-tailed bat (Chaerephon plicatus) and Theobold's bat (Taphozous theobaldi) occurred during a heat wave in April 2016 in Cambodia.

Field evidences, clinical signs, and gross pathology findings were consistent with a heat stress hypothesis, but the detection of a novel bat paramyxovirus raises questions about its role as a contributing factor or a coincidental finding.

Systematic documentation of bat die-offs related to extreme weather events is necessary to improve understanding of the effect of changing weather patterns on bat populations and the ecosystem services they provide.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Researchers improve method to recycle and renew used cathodes from lithium-ion batteries

Researchers improve method to recycle and renew used cathodes from lithium-ion batteries
Fossils found in museum drawer in Kenya belong to gigantic carnivore

Fossils found in museum drawer in Kenya belong to gigantic carnivore
Glowing millipede genitalia help scientists tell species apart

Glowing millipede genitalia help scientists tell species apart
Successful test of the MONSTER spectrometer provided new nuclear structure information

Successful test of the MONSTER spectrometer provided new nuclear structure information

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics