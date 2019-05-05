Is CBD a Preventative Treatment?

Cannabidiol (CBD) has received a lot of attention over the last couple of years. Its list of benefits continues to grow. While it is known to be effective in reducing inflammation and treating disorders, is it a preventative treatment? In this guide we'll explore the potential of CBD as a preventative treatment.

Endocannabinoids are a Bridge

Endocannabinoids are a bridge that help connect the body and mind. Endocannabinoids help the function of the immune system, central nervous system and just about every organ in the body. All mammals have what is called an endocannabinoid system, meaning that our bodies produce cannabinoids.

Naturally produced chemicals are engineered to work synergistically with the cannabinoids found in cannabis and hemp. When natural cannabinoids, endocannabinoids and phytocannabinoids are introduced to the body, they integrate much easier than a chemical-based synthetic drug.

Lowered Risk of Disease

CBD is considered to be a neuroprotectant. This means it can help the brain prevent the overproduction of glutamate. Glutamate acts as a neurotransmitter that allows nerve cells to receive signals to act. Overstimulation can cause cell death and/or cell damage. CBD can help to protect your brain if too much glutamate is produced.

As the body ages, changes in the brain and body occur. The brain naturally slows down and may not allow new cells to grow. CBD may be a beneficial tool in allowing new cells to grow while helping to scrub away any dead brain cells. This may be a measure to take to prevent degenerative brain diseases, such as loss of cognitive clarity, dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Bone density can also decrease as the body ages. CBD, as well as THC, may help the process of bone metabolism. Bone metabolism is necessary to keep your bones healthy and strong as you age. Bones typically repair themselves after an injury, but when deficiencies in the body are present, the repairs may not be complete or may not occur at all. In terms of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, there is an inability for the body to build new cartilage cells and bones. CBD and other compounds found in cannabis may help activate the process of new bone cell creation.

Stress can cause all kinds of damage to the body - including a major disruption to the sleep-wake cycle. This often leads to stress-induced insomnia. CBD may work to prevent stress from taking a toll on the body by helping it to relax. Stress can also induce the body's natural inflammatory response system to react. This can create pain, migraines and muscle tension. CBD may also help to prevent stress-related damage to nerves while reducing inflammation to help prevent migraines and other strains on the body.

Inflammation can be a symptom of dozens of health conditions. It can also be the result of an injury. Some inflammation is short-term, but chronic inflammation can lead to the body's inability to regulate its inflammatory response system. The endocannabinoid system helps regulate that system, and when a cannabinoid deficiency is present, an outside source of cannabinoids such as CBD and other components of cannabis may help.

Here's one that may surprise you - using CBD may help prevent heart disease. CBD acts as a vasodilator. This means it increases blood flow to the heart by helping to open up arteries. By allowing proper blood flow and reducing inflammation of veins and arteries, blood clots may be prevented. This may also improve blood circulation throughout the body and may help reduce blood pressure.

Given the vasodilator, neuroprotective and inflammation properties of CBD, it may also be helpful in preventing the severity of damage caused by a stroke. Recovery after a stroke may be quicker and more of the body's normal function may be maintained/restored.

Improve Overall Health

Did you know that CBD may help with diabetes management and may even help prevent it altogether? In Type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance often stems from chronic inflammation. The metabolism can also be slowed. Using CBD oil may help boost the metabolism and allow the body to absorb more of its natural insulin. This can help reduce inflammation and help to better regulate blood glucose levels.

The immune system is regulated by the endocannabinoid system. Some autoimmune diseases cause the immune system to attack itself - as do some non-autoimmune diseases. This leaves the immune system vulnerable and unable to repair itself. Endocannabinoids are naturally released in order to bind to necessary cells to begin the repair process. When there is a endocannabinoid or cannabinoid deficiency in the body, the cells may not get enough. CBD may help by becoming the bridge necessary to allow proper binding and repair.

Potential cancer prevention may occur with the use of CBD oil. Research has indicated that CBD may help in killing cancer cells existing in the body and may prevent their proliferation. Acting as a tumor inhibitor, any masses that may be present may shrink in size or disappear completely with the introduction of CBD. The inclusion of THC may provide a better defense against preventing cancer. It helps prevent and reduce tumors, just like CBD does. The two work better together than alone.

How to Incorporate CBD into your Daily Routine

As you can see from the information above, CBD may work well as a preventative medicine. There are multiple ways to use CBD with the most common being capsules and CBD oils. These are both ideal options since both are convenient to use.

Consider a 25mg CBD capsule a day. This is a rather standard dose, and is considered to be a low dose. There are CBD capsules that are filled with CBD oil and others that use dry CBD oil for easier digestion. Always ensure that the CBD used in the capsule is full spectrum hemp CBD oil - this is the highest quality CBD as it uses the entire plant, stripping nothing from it. CBD oil capsules may be difficult to digest if you have a sensitive stomach. Always use them after eating to prevent any potential stomach upset (and it's really just because CBD oil is rather rich).

CBD tinctures and oils are also a good idea, especially when plant-based terpenes are included. Again, you'll want a full spectrum hemp CBD product. Plant-based terpenes have accepted medicinal benefits. The inclusion of terpenes may help you combat minor anxiety, stress, insomnia or pain while helping to prevent additional health conditions at the same time.

Closing Thoughts

While much more research is needed to fully understand the true potential of CBD, the existing evidence suggests that it is quite valuable. You don't have to have a health condition or be sick to use CBD. Consider adding a dose of CBD to your everyday life, you may end up generally feeling better and more upbeat.