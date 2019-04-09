Updated Hot Tags Weather technology Healthcare Social Media Measles

sciencewr.com
Menu

Climate change impacts peatland CO2 gas exchange primarily via moisture conditions

Staff Reporter
First Posted: Apr 09, 2019 04:14 PM EDT
Close
 Climate change impacts peatland CO2 gas exchange primarily via moisture conditions

(Photo : TIMO PENTTILÄ)

Northern peatlands store approximately one third of global soil carbon, namely around 500 gigatons. Because the peatland carbon cycling is largely controlled by partly anaerobic soil conditions, the carbon stored in these soils is extremely vulnerable to climate warming that is expected to reduce soil moisture and therefore increase soil aeration. Understanding the interactions between warming and soil moisture is particularly important in peatland types found in boreal and arctic areas expected to experience high rates of climate warming. This region happens to be the core area for northern peatlands and therefore increased mineralization could have high potential to further accelerate climate change.

A new study led by researchers from the University of Eastern Finland and Natural Resources Institute Finland suggests that peatland CO2 exchange is more strongly influenced by drying than warming as such, and that soil moisture may be critical to determining whether fen ecosystems are able to adapt to a changing climate. The study was recently published in Global Change Biology - a leading journal in environmental science.

The research is based on a four-year field experiment in two Finnish fens subjected to warming and water level drawdown. The authors monitored photosynthesis, respiration, and net CO2 exchange during third and fourth experimental growing seasons. While warming had little effect on any gas flux component, dryer conditions were associated with increased photosynthesis and respiration, and warming intensified the impacts of drying so that in one site CO2 uptake decreased. Based on these results, in northern fens the water table has a decisive role in regulating how much the increased temperature impacts the CO2 exchange.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Squeezed nanocrystals: A new model predicts their shape when blanketed under graphene

Squeezed Nanocrystals: A New Model Predicts Their Shape When Blanketed Under Graphene
Air temperatures in the Arctic are driving system change

Air temperatures in the Arctic are driving system change
How good are protein disorder prediction programs actually?

How Good are Protein Disorder Prediction Programs Actually?
New ALS gene expression atlas offers unprecedented detail into disease progression

New ALS gene expression atlas offers unprecedented detail into disease progression

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics