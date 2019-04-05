Updated Hot Tags Weather technology Healthcare Social Media Measles

sciencewr.com
Menu

Detecting pollution with a compact laser source

Staff Reporter
First Posted: Apr 05, 2019 08:52 AM EDT
Close
 Detecting pollution with a compact laser source

(Photo : ALAIN HERZOG / EPF)

Researchers at EPFL have come up with a new middle infrared light source that can detect greenhouse and other gases, as well as molecules in a person's breath. The compact system, which resembles a tiny suitcase, contains just two parts: a standard laser together with a photonic chip measuring a few millimeters across. The research is detailed in an article published in Nature Communications.

The mid-infrared spectrum is especially useful for scientists because, at this wavelength range, light can detect particles that play an important role in the environment and in human health. Until now, however, infrared laser systems have proven difficult to transport because they involve complex, damage-prone hardware.

The new technology, developed by researchers at EPFL, could be a game-changer. The team took a commercially available fiber laser and combined it with a micrometer waveguide chip to reliably generate light waves in the mid-infrared spectrum. They then added a spectrometer to demonstrate the potential of this light source, successfully detecting the presence and concentration of acetylene, a colorless and highly flammable gas.

How does it work?

The system uses a compact and robust fiber laser that emits light in a specific wavelength range. The beam is directed through a waveguide, measuring one micrometer (0.001 mm) across and half a millimeter long, which can alter the frequency of the light as it passes through. The system produces light in the mid-infrared spectrum, retaining 30% of the original signal strength. The researchers can even tune the wavelength of the light by adjusting the waveguide's geometry.

"This device sets a new benchmark for efficiency," says Davide Grassani, one of the authors of the paper. "This is the first time anyone has created a fully integrated spectroscopic laser source. It does away with the painstaking process of precisely aligning all the parts in a conventional laser system."

The breakthrough came after the team refined key aspects of the system's design - the waveguide geometry and material, and the wavelength of the original laser source. "Coming up with such a simple yet efficient and sturdy system involved a lot of design work," says Camille Brès, project coordinator and head of the Photonic Systems Laboratory, part of EPFL's School of Engineering.

On-chip spectroscopy

This advancement paves the way for miniaturized mid-IR technologies - a wavelength range that scientists rarely get to work with. "Once we've developed the system further, we could well see on-chip detectors that scientists can easily carry out into the field," adds Brès.

The technology draws on research conducted at the Photonic Systems Laboratory, headed by Camille Brès, and the Laboratory of Photonics and Quantum Measurements, headed by Tobias Kippenberg (STI/SB).

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Doug Lewandowski, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (IMAGE)

Scientists ID new metabolic target to prevent, treat heart failure at earliest stage
Man handling Chemical

Health risks associated with mixtures of man-made chemicals are underestimate
Cyborg

Will cyborgs be made from melanin? Pigment breakthrough enables biocompatible electronics
GRAVITY Instrument Breaks New Ground In Exoplanet Imaging (IMAGE)

GRAVITY instrument breaks new ground in exoplanet imaging

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics