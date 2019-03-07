sciencewr.com
Menu

Scientists tackle major challenges to sending astronauts to search for life on Mars

Staff Reporter
First Posted: Mar 07, 2019 08:57 AM EST
Close
 McMaster Scientists Tackle Major Challenges to Sending Astronauts to Search for Life on Mars(1 of 2) (IMAGE)
Allyson Brady examines samples of basalt rock.
(Photo : Mike Miller)

An international team of researchers, which includes scientists from McMaster's School of Geography & Earth Sciences, NASA, and others, is tackling one of the biggest problems of space travel to Mars: what happens when we get there?

Researchers examine basalt rock similar to samples that are on Mars.
(Photo : Zara Mirmalek) Researchers examine basalt rock similar to samples that are on Mars.

A series of articles published today in a special edition of the journal Astrobiology, focuses on the scientific, logistical, operational and communications challenges of sending astronauts to deep space.

It is the culmination of years of work in NASA's BASALT research program, or the Biologic Analog Science Associated with Lava Terrains, which involves geologists, microbiologists, geneticists, engineers and astrobiologists from all over the world.

One of the biggest challenges the team is investigating is how best to conduct meaningful science in such harsh and dangerous conditions--where time and resources are highly restricted--and how to send valuable information back to Earth to enable input from an Earth-based science support team.

Researchers simulated mission conditions on Mars in several scenarios which included conducting field work in the unforgiving, Mars-like terrain of Craters of the Moon National Park Monument and Preserve in Idaho and the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

These regions are rich in basalt, a fine-grained rock similar to rock found on Mars. Scientists hope samples can provide important clues in the ongoing search for life on Mars.

Supported by funding from the Canadian Space Agency, Allyson Brady, a post-doctoral fellow in McMaster's School of Geography & Earth Sciences, who is working with her advisor Greg Slater on the project, is investigating organic biomarkers of microbial life associated with the rocks.

"When astronauts finally go to Mars, we need to identify the best place to potentially find evidence of life and to target the kind of basalt rock samples which may contain a lot of organic material, for example," explains Brady. "There will be many, many limitations on Mars so we need to consider the best way to conduct research and gather samples including getting timely feedback from science experts on Earth."

Brady and NASA scientists are also considering the challenges of sharing information when teams are millions of kilometres apart. For example, they tested different forms of communications--video and photo transmissions, voice messaging, texting using specialized software--between field researchers, who wore communications packs as an astronaut might, and mission control.

"There can be a significant delay, as long as 20 minutes, between an astronaut on Mars and the team on earth," explains Brady. "So we are working to optimize operations so astronauts don't have idle time and the flow of information continues," she says.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Bennu PolyCam Mosaic (IMAGE)

Asteroid Bennu, target of NASA's sample return mission, is rotating faster over time
Atlantic Salmon Adults

Cardiorespiratory fitness of farmed Atlantic salmon unaffected by virus
Physicists reverse time using quantum computer (Image)

Physicists reverse time using quantum computer
Sea-Ice Loss (IMAGE)

Atmospheric scientists reveal the effect of sea-ice loss on Arctic warming

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics