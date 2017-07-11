sciencewr.com
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Takes Awesome Photos Of Neighboring Galaxies

Darlene
First Posted: Jul 11, 2017 04:55 AM EDT

The American space agency's Hubble Space Telescope has just currently taken some awesome pictures of the neighboring galaxies. These just add up to the space telescope's data bank.

One image shows the galaxy cluster that is known by its clunky name SDSS J1110+6459, as BGR noted. It is a huge collection of hundreds of galaxies that are located some 6 billion light-years away. It is extremely a large collection of star-forming frameworks with innumerable planetary systems and worlds beyond people's imaginations.

A group of scientists that studied the SDSS J1110+6459 galaxy used a hybrid parametric/non-parametric strong lensing mass model to calculate the magnification and deflection of the gigantic arc that can be seen in the photo. Moreover, the researchers reconstructed the light distribution of the lensed galaxy in the source plane and also resolved the formation of stars into two dozen clumps.

Jane R. Rigby, an astronomer of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and one of the authors of the study, said that, "When we saw the reconstructed image we said, 'Wow, it looks like fireworks are going off everywhere.' "

The bright blue arc shape appears to be the edge of something. The SGAS J111020.0+645950.8 galaxy in the background is distinctly hard for the scientists to study because of its concealed position. However, it is believed to have countless of unorganized dust and newborn stars.

On the other hand, Sci News reported that NASA's Hubble also captured a stunning image of a barred spiral galaxy called NGC 2500. It is discovered by William Herschel, a British astronomer, on March 9, 1788. It is approximately 32 million light-years away in the northern constellation of Lynx and its size is approximately 25,000 light-years across. It is still actively forming newborn stars.

Now, there is a lingering question out there -- whether those galaxies' planets host intelligent life or civilizations that are far more advanced than mankind's.

