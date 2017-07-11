sciencewr.com
Menu

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak

Darlene Bolton
First Posted: Jul 11, 2017 03:50 AM EDT

With the global warming and climate change issues, people around the world may have pondered what is going to happen to the planet Earth in the future. If mankind is not going to do anything about the climate change issue, the world will not be the same.

New York Mag has released a list of scenarios -- titled "The Uninhabitable Earth" -- wherein the world is not going to be habitable anymore. Doomsday, heat death, the end of food, climate plagues, unbreathable air, perpetual war, permanent economic collapse, poisoned oceans and the great filter are pointed as reasons that mankind will not be able to survive on Earth in the future.

However, according to Mashable, people should not believe "The Uninhabitable Earth" scenario. The story has taken the most depressing climate science predictions and has assumed the worst from there.

Scientific evidence in recent years has solidified around central findings that show sea level rise might be far more drastic during the rest of this century than initially thought. Also, the key temperature magnitudes may be crossed, which could make the lives of some plants and animals difficult in some regions of the planet. The intensity of climate change may drastically affect all those people who live and work in the tropics, as well as Asia and Middle East. Thus, living there may even be tough for them.

According to Michael Mann, a prominent climate scientist at Penn State University, he was disappointed. He was interviewed but he was not cited or quoted in the story.

"I have to say that I am not a fan of this sort of doomist framing," he said. "It is important to be up front about the risks of unmitigated climate change, and I frequently criticize those who understate the risks. But there is also a danger in overstating the science in a way that presents the problem as unsolvable, and feeds a sense of doom, inevitability and hopelessness."

Moreover, Romper noted that Ramez Naam, who is a novelist and a technologist, also expressed his concern by posting a series of tweets that he thinks "The Uninhabitable Earth" scenario is "misleading" and "incredibly bleak."

While it is true that the planet is getting hotter, the intense air pollution could seriously affect people's health and the sea level is rising constantly, many scientists still believe that there is time to reverse the damage.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

TagsClimate Change, The Uninhabitable Earth, Doomsday

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Stephen Hawking: Trump’s Stance On Climate Could Damage Earth, Push It To ...

India Plants 66 Million Trees In 12 Hours, Breaks Its Own World Record

Donald Trump's Plan To Withdraw From Paris Agreement Could 'Push The Earth Over ...

Half A Degree Celsius Of Global Warming Could Heighten Heat Waves, Heavy Rains

Climate Change Might Lead To Decline In Antarctica's Biodiversity, Experts Warn

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Giant Red Spot

NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone
Climate Change

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak
BepiColombo Mission

BepiColombo Mission To Fly Into 'Pizza-Oven-Like' Furnace Orbit Of Mercury
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. More Popular News

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics