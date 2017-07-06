First Production Of Tesla Model 3 Electric Car Unveils This Coming Friday

The first production model of Tesla Model 3 electric car will be arrayed this coming Friday. Meanwhile, the first 30 Model 3 will be delivered on July 28, 2017.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the first Tesla Model 3 electric car has passed all the regulatory requirements for production. Tesla will have a handover party on July 28 in time for the delivery of the first 30 models of Tesla 3.

The production will expand to meet the demands of the interested customers. In August, 100 cars will be produced and more than 1,500 by September. Musk said that they could reach 20,000 Model 10 cars per month in December, as The Verge noted.

Tesla 3 is a five-seater car and could go to about 215 miles (346 kilometers) on a single charge. It will accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 6 seconds. The model is described as sporty. This Tesla Model 3 will cost around $35,000 with a $7,500 federal electrical car tax credit.

The Model 3 will increase in production in 2018 with about 500,000 units every year. Currently, this model has over 400,000 pre-orders and customers are looking for updates.

Last month, during their shareholder meeting, Musk said they kept the initial configurations of the Model 3 simple. He further said that their mistake with the X was too much complexity at the beginning.

Musk also said that Model 3 is much simpler to make. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model X SUV was delayed for almost 18 months. Model 3 is on time, yet there could still be a challenge in servicing all those vehicles. Tesla further promises to heighten the network of stores and service centers by 30 percent this 2017, according to Phys.org.

Elon Musk also said that a new fleet of mobile service trucks will be provided to help the customers who live far from the service centers. The company plans to make the global high-speed charging points to 10,000 by the end of 2017. They also want to increase them by another 50 percent to 100 percent in 2018.