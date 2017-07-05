sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA To Test Technology To Help Future Human Colonization Of Mars

Sam D
First Posted: Jul 05, 2017 06:40 PM EDT

NASA is reportedly working on small nuclear fission reactors that could help cross one of the last technical barriers to support life on Mars. After scientists had established the presence of water on the Red Planet, one of their primary goals became energy generation.

According to Independent, the small nuclear fusion reactors are 6.5 feet tall and developed as part of a Kilopower project over the last three years. The reactors work by splitting uranium atoms in half to produce heat that can be made into electricity. Mars receives only about a third of the sunlight than Earth does; therefore, depending on solar power on the Red Planet is difficult.

NASA would start testing the reactors in September this year. If the reactor units’ design and performance pass the tests on Earth, then they would be tested on Mars. The project reportedly costs approximately $14 million and its key partners are NASA’s Glenn Research Center and the U.S. Department of Energy.

As per NASA in 2008, the amount of power needed for a human expedition to Mars would be equal to what is needed for about eight hours on Earth, which would be around 40 kilowatts. This amount would be essential for generating water, air, fuel, as well as recharging batteries for science equipment and rovers. Each of the reactors being currently developed would generate up to 10 kilowatts of power. Therefore, four units would be required to power up a human colony of eight people.

Incidentally, the last fission reactor to be tested by the American space agency was the Systems for Nuclear Auxiliary Power (SNAP) in the 1960s. SNAP’s system of radioisotope thermoelectric generators has propelled dozens of space missions including the Mars Curiosity robotic rover. "It will be the first time that we operate a fission reactor that could be used in space since the1960s SNAP program," Glenn Research Center’s Lee Mason said.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

TagsNASA, Mars, Red Planet, Nuclear Fission Reactors, Mars Nuclear Fission Reactors, Kilopower Project, Kilopower Project Mars, Systems for Nuclear Auxiliary Power, Mars Curiosity Rover

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision...

NASA Keeps Tabs On ISS Microbes To Protect Astronauts

NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover Gets A Software Upgrade To Protect Wheels

Juno Spacecraft To Explore Jupiter's Great Spot On July 10

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Giant Red Spot

NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone
Climate Change

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak
BepiColombo Mission

BepiColombo Mission To Fly Into 'Pizza-Oven-Like' Furnace Orbit Of Mercury
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. More Popular News

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics