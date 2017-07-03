sciencewr.com
Menu

Contraceptive Pills Could Increase Risk Of Breast Cancer

Brooke James
First Posted: Jul 03, 2017 05:31 AM EDT

Taking contraceptive pills may be a way to avoid pregnancy but is not as effective in avoiding cancers. A new study showed that some commonly prescribed pills may increase the risk of breast cancer more than scientists initially thought.

A study published by the University of Michigan found that some of the most commonly prescribed birth control pills could increase the levels of synthetic estrogen and progesterone hormones up to four times higher. High levels of these hormones can play a part of stimulating breast cancer growth, which is why some patients are prescribed therapy to block the effects of such hormones on cancer cells.

Huffington Post noted that despite this, authors stressed on the positive impact of contraceptive pills on women's lives. This is why manufacturers need to ensure their formulations limit the risk of breast cancer.

Authors of the study examined seven commonly prescribed pills and found that four formulations have more than quadruple their levels of progestin, which is a synthetic version of progesterone. Another formulation was shown to have 40 percent higher exposure of estradiol, which is a synthetic version of estrogen.

The study's lead author, Beverly Strassmann, a human evolutionary biologist, emphasized on the way birth control has greatly improved the lives of women around the world. However, she also noted that it is important to design them in a way so as these would not contribute risk for breast cancer.

Cancer Research UK, however, advises that there is only 1 percent of breast cancers in women that are caused by oral contraceptives. The protective effects of the pills against other kinds of cancers, particularly womb and ovarian cancer, last longer than the supposed increased risk of breast and cervical cancers. Overall, this means that the protective effects still outweigh the possibility of increased risk of cancer, if scientists look into all the women who take contraceptive pills.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

TagsContraceptive pills, Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian cancer, synthetic hormones

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Human Antibody Enhances Medication And Significantly Increases The Death Of ...

Walnuts, Salmon Can Help Fight Bowel Cancer

Red Onions Could Kill Cancer Cells, A New Study Says

Keytruda Drug Could Diminish, Destroy Cancer Tumors

CAR T- Cell Therapy Could Be A Promising Treatment For Multiple Myeloma Cancer

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Giant Red Spot

NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone
Climate Change

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak
BepiColombo Mission

BepiColombo Mission To Fly Into 'Pizza-Oven-Like' Furnace Orbit Of Mercury
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. More Popular News

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics