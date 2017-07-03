sciencewr.com
Menu

Concrete Pyramids Sunk To Act As Artificial Reef

Brooke James
First Posted: Jul 03, 2017 05:14 AM EDT

In the Gulf of Mexico off South Texas, officials dropped 50 concrete pyramids as part of an artificial reef. They are to act as artificial reef in order to increase fish habitat in the area.

The project was backed by the group Friends of RGV Reef, and it involves marine scientists in the Rio Grande Valley and elsewhere who are studying reefs and red snapper populations. According to U.S. News, the project features 3-ton concrete pyramids up to 10 feet tall that are placed in the water about 8 miles off South Padre Island.

Lil' Mo Marine Services donated its time as well as the pyramids for the cause. Each of the structures made by Atlantis Marine Habitats LLC was made with cavities in order to shelter adult snappers. The pyramids were placed in groups of four in order to form a "trolling trail." Cinderblocks are also said to be sunk around some of them, while others will be "rip-rapped" with limestone in order to boost snapper productivity.

Lil' Mo has already sunk about 6,000 of these Atlantis-built pyramids for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, as well as other entities. These includ the Coastal Conservation Association, which all helped fund the RGV Reef project.

According to Valley Morning Star, the ultimate goal of Friends is to have 1,650 acres of artificial reef to help protect fish during all their stages of development up until adulthood.

Why are snappers the main species of concern, though? Friends President Gary Glick said that snappers are particularly important when it comes to research and is usually used in scientific literature. He said that, "We know that when we make things right for snapper, we make things right for all of the less-studied species."

RGV reef will also create habitats for other fish species. These include the menhaden or pogie and other popular game fish like kingfish, sailfish and jackfish.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

Tagsartificial reef, concrete pyramids

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Giant Red Spot

NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone
Climate Change

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak
BepiColombo Mission

BepiColombo Mission To Fly Into 'Pizza-Oven-Like' Furnace Orbit Of Mercury
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. More Popular News

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics