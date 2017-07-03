SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With No Landing This Time

SpaceX launches the Intelsat 35e aboard the Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, July 2, at 3:30 p.m. Alaska time (7:30 p.m. EDT). This time Falcon 9 rocket will not attempt a landing after the takeoff.

The Verge reports that Intelsat 35e is one of the heaviest satellites that SpaceX has ever launched. It is over 13,000 pounds and could go to high orbit above the Earth with a path of about 22,000 miles above. With these factors, the Falcon 9 rocket must burn much fuel to get the satellite reach its destination. As a result, there is no much propellant leftover that could perform a controlled landing.

The Intelsat 35e is a satellite that will send a communication for regions of Europe, Caribbean and Africa. It provides high-performance service to regions that have upsetting weather patterns. This satellite will be sent from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Meanwhile, Falcon 9 is designed to transport satellites in space. It is a two-stage rocket. Falcon 9 rocket is the only rocket developed in this century. The rocket will now have an ocean crashed landing. On the other hand, do not be doomed to its death because there will be more rockets underway in the coming years.

In the past weekend, SpaceX just launched the second reusable rocket off Florida's space coast and transported the Bulgarian satellite into space. The rocket landed on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, tweeted before the liftoff that Falcon 9 will experience its highest ever reentry force and heat in the launch. He described the landing as "extra toasty" touchdown and the booster was the first to be recovered off both coasts, as Wired noted.

In this launch on Sunday, July 2, a 58-minute launch window opens on the said day at 3:36 p.m. Alaska time (7:36 p.m. EDT or 23:36 UTC). Intelsat 35e is positioned about a half hour after the initial launch. Meanwhile, the backup window will open on Monday, July 3, at 10:37 p.m. Alaska time (7:37 p.m. EDT or 23:37 UTC).