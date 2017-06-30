sciencewr.com
Menu

The World Has Only 3 Years To Prevent Climate Disaster, Experts Warn

Sam D
First Posted: Jun 30, 2017 05:33 AM EDT

A group of global thinkers called Mission 2020, led by the Paris Agreement architect and former United Nations climate chief, Christiana Figueres, has issued an urgent call that the world must contain and put carbon dioxide emissions on a downward slope by 2020. According to the experts, only such a move can realistically cap global warming at well below the 2°C discussed for the Paris climate accord.

The experts have published a paper in the journal Nature to warn that the Earth might see irreversible and unsafe levels of temperature increase if greenhouse emissions do not decrease by 2020. The paper has asked energy policymakers to stop giving the green light to new coal-based power plants and other initiatives, as well as implement policies that will help the world make the transition to using renewable energy.

"There will always be those who hide their heads in the sand and ignore the global risks of climate change," the group has stated, as Time reported. "But there are many more of us committed to overcoming this inertia."

The panel of climate change thinkers also underlined that a majority of the action on climate change will take beyond national governments. The panel members also commended the commitment of individual city and municipal governments for taking their own action to contain the issue.

Incidentally, the paper by the group follows a report it had published in April that aimed at preventing temperatures from rising more than 2°C by 2100. Mission 2020 has indicated that the goal outlined in the Paris Agreement on climate change would become unachievable if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase or even flatline after 2020. The group of climate change thinkers has also asked global leaders to use the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg to talk about preventive measures for addressing global warming and to continue their effort on implementing the Paris Agreement.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

TagsParis Agreement, Climate Change, global warming, Mission 2020, Christiana Figueres, Greenhouse gases

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak

Stephen Hawking: Trump’s Stance On Climate Could Damage Earth, Push It To ...

Solar Panels Linked To Rise In Greenhouse Gas; NF3 More Potent Than CO2

India Plants 66 Million Trees In 12 Hours, Breaks Its Own World Record

Donald Trump's Plan To Withdraw From Paris Agreement Could 'Push The Earth Over ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Giant Red Spot

NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone
Climate Change

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak
BepiColombo Mission

BepiColombo Mission To Fly Into 'Pizza-Oven-Like' Furnace Orbit Of Mercury
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. More Popular News

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics