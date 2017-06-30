sciencewr.com
Menu

New Gene Editing Technology Suppresses Wild Insects, Could Wipe Out Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 30, 2017 03:55 AM EDT

A new research suggests that a new gene editing could suppress the wild insects. This was demonstrated on fruit flies but could also be applied on mosquitoes. With this, the mosquito-borne diseases could potentially be wiped out in time.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, and the work was funded by the National Institutes of Health, Parker Foundation and UC MEXUS. It was led by researchers from the UC Berkeley and UC Riverside. The scientists used the CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology to implant and spread the genes that could suppress the wild insects, according to Phys.org.

John M. Marshall, the assistant professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health and the lead author of the study, said that if one dislocates a gene needed for fertility in female mosquitoes at many sites immediately, this becomes difficult for the population to grow around that disruption. This could result in suppression of bigger population. Marshall further said that it is the same as the combination drug therapy, but for CRISPR-based gene drive.

The gene editing technology the team used is referred to as gene drive system. This controls how genetic traits are inherited from parents to offspring. The CRISPR/Cas9 could revolutionize the gene drive systems. This is because it delivers the efficient and reliable way to target changes to the genome.

The scientists also used multiplexing together with CRISPR/Cas9. Marshall said that the potential of multiplexing is vast. He explained that with one guide RNA, they could suppress a room of mosquitoes. Meanwhile, with four, they could potentially suppress a continent and the diseases they transmit. However, he added that nature has a knack for finding a way around hurdles, so evaluating that potential will need a lot more work, as Science Alert noted. 

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

Tagsgene editing technology, CRISPR-Cas9, Genome, mosquito-borne diseases, gene drive system

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Creating Alien Life Forms On Earth: New Nucleic Acid Base Pair Developed By ...

Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair...

CRISPR Is Back At The Medical Scene; First Patient Is Being Treated Using The ...

Depression Has Its Roots In Human Genes, New Study Finds

Chinese Scientists To Test Gene Modifying Technique ‘CRISPR’ On Humans For ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Giant Red Spot

NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone
Climate Change

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak
BepiColombo Mission

BepiColombo Mission To Fly Into 'Pizza-Oven-Like' Furnace Orbit Of Mercury
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. More Popular News

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics