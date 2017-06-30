sciencewr.com
Menu

High IQ in Children Leads to Longer Life

Catherine Rice
First Posted: Jun 30, 2017 08:40 AM EDT

It is possible that being smart means you will live longer.

A new study, the largest to date on the subject, suggests that higher intelligence (IQ) in childhood is associated with a decreased lifetime risk of the major causes of death, including heart disease, stroke, smoking related cancer, respiratory disease and dementia. More broadly, the study suggests that lifestyle is a factor in determining the effect of intelligence on longevity.

To test this, a team of researchers at the University of Edinburgh examined the association between intelligence test scores in subjects aged 11 and then leading causes of death in men and women up to age 79. The data camef rom 33,536 men and 32,229 women born in Scotland in 1936 who took a childhood intelligence test at age 11 and whose cause of death data was linked and available up to December 2015.

The causes of deaths in the subjects were coronary heart disease, stroke, cancers, respiratory disease, digestive disease, and dementia. The researchers found that higher chilhood intelligence was associated with a lower risk of death until age 79, after taking account of several factors ("confounders") that could bias the results such as age, sex, and socioeconomic status. Specifically, a higher intelligence test score was associated with a 28% reduced risk of dying from respiratory disease, a 25% reduced risk of dying from coronary heart disease, and a 24% risk of dying from stroke.

The researchers say the study provides interesting results in terms of associating childhood IQ and causes of death, and even accounting for confounders, the results are still significant. "Importantly, it shows that childhood IQ is strongly associated with causes of death that are, to a great extent, dependent on already known risk factors," they wrote in an editorial linked to the study

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

Tagscause of death, Longevity, Mortality, IQ

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Genetic Mutation Could Increase The Lifespan Of Men By 10 Years

Aged Cheese, Mushrooms, Soy, Whole-Grains Would Likely Reduce Liver Cancer And ...

Deaths Of Americans: Diabetes Increases In Number, Ranks 3rd In The Cause Of ...

Humans Are Becoming Stupid, Study Says

Fountain Of Youth: Aging May Be Reversed, Study Says

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Giant Red Spot

NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone
Climate Change

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak
BepiColombo Mission

BepiColombo Mission To Fly Into 'Pizza-Oven-Like' Furnace Orbit Of Mercury
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. More Popular News

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics