sciencewr.com
Menu

This Painless Skin Patch Could Be A Promising Flu Vaccine In The Future

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 29, 2017 06:11 AM EDT

A clinical trial has been conducted to test a painless skin patch that delivers flu vaccine into the skin shows promising results. It has passed the safety test without serious side effects.

The results of the clinical trial were described in the medical journal Lancet. It was led by Dr. Nadine Rouphael, an associate professor at the Emory University School of Medicine, and other colleagues. They also collaborated with the scientists from the Georgia Institute of Technology, according to CNN.

Dr. Rouphael described the skin patch with microneedles as small and could barely see them. She said that the microneedles are minuscule to not cause as much pain as a traditional flu shot. On the other hand, they were linked with itchiness at the injection site in the trial.

Regarding its efficacy, it could induce the same immune response to the regular flu shot, according to Dr. Rouphael. The skin patch has the similar type of vaccine that is found in traditional needle and syringe. On the other hand, it is placed in the minute needles in the patch, which is about the size of standard plaster. It has 100 microneedles with the vaccine that dissolves after delivering a dose.

The clinical trial involves 100 people in the United States. The patch was applied onto their wrists. The results showed that people who had the patch found it less painful. On the other hand, there were more likely to get redness and itching, according to NHS.

About 96 percent of adults who had the patch reported no pain. Meanwhile, for the group that received the traditional flu -- 82 percent of them reported no pain.

After a 28-day follow-up, 70 percent of the participants who had the patch vaccine preferred the microneedle patch vaccination than the traditional flu or intranasal vaccination. Dr. Rouphael said that they plan to examine the new patch vaccine in children as well as with other types of vaccines beyond influenza. 

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

TagsSkin Patch, Flu vaccine, microneedles, Flu, flu shot, intranasal vaccination, influenza

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

If You Are Germophobic, Don't Read This Article

Unvaccinated Kids More Likely To Die From Flu

First Case Of Bird Flu From Infected Cat To Human In New York Reported

Low-Cost, Wearable 'Lab On The Skin' Patch Monitors Health Through Sweat

Stricter Measures For Poultry Farms As H5N6 Cases Continue To Rise In South ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Giant Red Spot

NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone
Climate Change

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak
BepiColombo Mission

BepiColombo Mission To Fly Into 'Pizza-Oven-Like' Furnace Orbit Of Mercury
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. More Popular News

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics