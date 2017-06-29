sciencewr.com
Third Temple Update: Massive Infrastructure To Be Built For Jews To Go On Pilgrimage To The Temple

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 29, 2017 04:57 AM EDT

The Israeli government is planning to build a massive infrastructure for Jews to make their pilgrimage to the Temple in Jerusalem. This is seen as one of the first steps in preparation for the building of the Third Temple that will require a functional infrastructure to enable the transportation of millions of Jews to Jerusalem.

In the Bible, in Deuteronomy 16:16, God commands all Jews to make their way to the Temple three times a year. Israel's Minister of Transportation, Yisroel Katz had a meeting with the Temple Movement representatives in February. He said that as a Kohen (Jew of the priestly caste) he has a special connection to the holy site. He added that in front of his eyes, he constantly sees the word "Prepare the way, prepare the way..." He is now constructing the line of the fast train between the airport in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to facilitate the pilgrimage as well to the Temple.

Yaakov Hayman, the Chairman of the Friends of the temple organization, said that the Minister's plan was an essential first step. He further said that they expect millions of Jews coming to the Temple Mount even before the Temple is built, so the transportation is a potential bottleneck. He added that they need to open more entrances to the Temple Mount because there is only one entrance available to the Jews, as the Breaking Israel News noted.

"What we are seeing is to prepare the way for Jews to go up to the Temple Mount," said Hayman. He further said that when the Temple is built, the changes will be even greater.

The Third Temple also referred to as the Holy, the House and the Third is a Holy Temple prophesied in the Book of Ezekiel. It is a house of prayer for all people with a sacrificial service. In the Book of Ezekiel, it is written that it is an eternal edifice and the dwelling place of the God of Israel on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. 

