sciencewr.com
Menu

AI Now Hunts Turbo Stars In Milky Way

Brooke James
First Posted: Jun 28, 2017 05:52 AM EDT

An artificial network was able to detect rare, super-fast stars through the Milky Way, thanks to an AI that was collecting data from the European Space Agency's Gaia probe. The Gaia mission has been trying to construct detailed 3D space maps by measuring positions of stars in far-off places.

Hypervelocity stars (HVSes), which are far-flung from the Milky Way's galactic center, are said to reach speeds faster than the escape velocity. However, only 20 of them have been discovered to be outbound, most of which are late B-type stars, or stars that are brighter and larger than the Sun.

A team of researchers presented the results of their study regarding HVSes at the European Week of Astronomy Space Science in the Czech Republic. The paper, which they published at the end of May in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, described the system as a neural network that has five input units for astrometric parameters. They simulated mock data based on real results from the Gaia catalog with inputs describing the coordinates of these stars, including the distance and brightness. Then they calculated the velocity.

The Register noted that the algorithm reduced the data set of nearly 2 million stars to some 20,000 or 1 percent of the catalog. The results showed the complex dynamic systems of the HVSes.

The team found 14 stars to have a total velocity in Galactic rest frame, but up to 50 percent of them has the probability of escaping the Milky Way. Elena Maria Rossi, a co-author of the paper and a researcher at Leiden University, stated the importance of hypervelocity stars, especially with regards to the study of the overall structure of the Milky Way. She said that their density yields crucial information regarding the galaxy's gravitational field, from the center to the outskirts.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

Tagshigh velocity stars, HVS, Milky Way, hypervelocity stars

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Milky Way Could Have 100 Billion Brown Dwarfs, A New Research Says

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy

Gaia Satellite Spots Six Stars Speeding Rapidly In The Milky Way

The Milky Way And Other Supercluster Galaxies Exist In the Great Cosmic Void

Searching For The Missing Fifth Force Of Nature Continues In The Core Of Milky ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Giant Red Spot

NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone
Climate Change

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak
BepiColombo Mission

BepiColombo Mission To Fly Into 'Pizza-Oven-Like' Furnace Orbit Of Mercury
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. More Popular News

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics