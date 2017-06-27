sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA Completes Study Of Future Mission Concept To Ice Giants Uranus And Neptune

Sam D
First Posted: Jun 27, 2017 04:43 AM EDT

A study, led and sponsored by NASA, of the probable future missions to Uranus and Neptune, has recently been released. It is the first part in a series of mission studies that the American space agency will carry out to back the next Planetary Science Decadal Survey.

According to Deccan Chronicle, NASA will use the result of the recent and future studies as the Decadal Survey deliberates on the space agency’s planetary science priorities from 2022 to 2032. The series of studies will find out what scientific questions a mission to Uranus or Neptune should address and accordingly discuss the technologies, flight paths, spacecraft and instruments that can be adopted.

Incidentally, to date, both the icy giants have been visited for a really short period of time by the Voyager 2 spacecraft that flew by Uranus in 1986 and Neptune in 1989. Interestingly, though Uranus and Neptune are collectively known as the ice giants, scientists believe that they have relatively very less solid ice now and that two-thirds of their total mass is actually made up of a massive liquid ocean.

According to co-chair of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Amy Simon, humans still have no idea about how these ice giant planets originated or why they or their natural satellites look the way they do. Furthermore, only a detailed study of one or both the icy giants can provide more clues about how the solar system formed and evolved.

"This study argues the importance of exploring at least one of these planets and its entire environment, which includes surprisingly dynamic icy moons, rings and bizarre magnetic fields," NASA’s Mark Hofstadter said. Incidentally, the newly released study discusses various concepts for a potential mission that includes probes, flybys and orbiters that would explore the atmosphere of Uranus to study its composition. According to the study, the data collected would be relayed back to Earth with the help of a narrow-angle camera.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

TagsUranus, Neptune, Planetary Science Decadal Survey

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Magnetic Field Of Uranus Flips On And Off Everyday Like A Light Switch

NASA Completes ‘Ice Giant’ Mission Study

The Next Journey To Pluto Is Now On Plot

Hubble Captures Auroras On Uranus Once Again

Disintegration Of Martian Moons Could Lead To Saturn-Like Rings Around The Red ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Giant Red Spot

NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone
Climate Change

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak
BepiColombo Mission

BepiColombo Mission To Fly Into 'Pizza-Oven-Like' Furnace Orbit Of Mercury
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. More Popular News

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics