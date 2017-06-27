sciencewr.com
Menu

Global Sea Level Rise Intensifies From Greenland, Researchers Say

Brooke James
First Posted: Jun 27, 2017 05:08 AM EDT

In just a little over two decades, the rate of global sea level rise has increased by 50 percent. Using refined satellite estimates, it was shown that the global sea level rise increased from 2.2 millimeters each year in 1993 to 3.3 millimeters each year in 2014.

The study, published by a team of scientists in Nature Climate Change, was launched in an effort to understand the accelerated rate of sea level rise, as it has not been represented accurately in data. Researchers from Qingdao National Laboratory for Marine Science and Technology, CSIRO Australia and the Universities of NSW, Tasmania and Arizona said that the increase in water levels is due mainly to the melting of the ice sheets in Greenland.

Study co-author Xuebin Zhang noted that the estimates of the melting may be from the surface melt as well as the discharge of the ice into the ocean. Both of these processes are said to be able to cause a mass from Greenland ice sheet into the ocean, thus an increase in the sea level.

According to Japan Times, the findings add to the growing concern among scientists of the global watermark, climbing more rapidly than originally forecasted only a few years ago. This is because hundreds of millions of people live in low-lying areas that are vulnerable to rising seas. Major coastal cities are threatened, along with small island states that are already wary of their living conditions.

Greenland alone is said to contain enough frozen water to increase ocean levels to up to 7 meters (23 feet), although experts disagree on the global warming threshold before melting becomes irreversible. However, many do agree that the total rise will be well over a meter by the end of the century.

It is hard to be sure whether or not there is a steady acceleration in global sea rise. Nevertheless, researchers say that the study should sound an alarm and serve as a major warning about the dangers of sea level rise.

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

TagsSea Level Rise, global warming, Climate Change, Greenland Ice Sheets

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak

Stephen Hawking: Trump’s Stance On Climate Could Damage Earth, Push It To ...

India Plants 66 Million Trees In 12 Hours, Breaks Its Own World Record

Donald Trump's Plan To Withdraw From Paris Agreement Could 'Push The Earth Over ...

Half A Degree Celsius Of Global Warming Could Heighten Heat Waves, Heavy Rains

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Giant Red Spot

NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone
Climate Change

Climate Change: Earth's Fate Is Not That Bleak
BepiColombo Mission

BepiColombo Mission To Fly Into 'Pizza-Oven-Like' Furnace Orbit Of Mercury
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. More Popular News

Spotlight

How Is Ancient Roman Cement Getting Stronger?

Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
Mars Soil

Mars Soil May Be Toxic: Bad News For Alien Life Hunt?
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Real Time Analytics