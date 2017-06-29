Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Mars spacex

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Water Exists As Two Different Liquids, A New Study Reveals

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 29, 2017 05:09 AM EDT
 Scientists Show Water Can Exist As Two Different Liquids
A new study reveals that water exists as two different liquids with large differences in density and structure.
(Photo : Science & Tech/YouTube screenshot)

Water is known for having strange properties and different from all other liquids. Currently, a new research indicated that water exists in two distinct liquid phases with huge differences in structure and density.

The study was printed in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (US). It was led by scientists from Stockholm University, according to Phys.org.

Anders Nilsson, a professor of Chemical Physics at Stockholm University, said that the new remarkable property is that they discover that water can exist as two different liquids at low temperatures where ice crystallization is slow. The scientist used X-rays at Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago to examine the properties of water.

Fivos Perakis, the postdoc at Stockholm University, said that it is very exciting to be able to use X-rays to identify the relative positions of the molecules at different times. He further said that they have been able to follow the transformation of the sample at low temperatures between two phases and demonstrated that there is diffusion as is typical for liquids.

Some experts describe water as mysterious and complicated. One of the researchers stated that water is not a complicated liquid, but two simple liquids with a complicated relationship.

It is theorized and taught in school that water exists in three distinct phases, namely liquid water, solid ice and water vapor. On the other hand, it is known that water could also exist as a strange plasma-like state. The scientists even identified about 70 properties of liquid water that are wholly unique from all other liquids, according to Science Alert.

In the new study, the scientists identified evidence that water exists in two distinct liquid phases. This finding could add to the puzzlement and fascination in understanding the behavior of water. Philip Ball, a British science writer, even said that no one understands water.

TagsWater, liquid phases, Structure, density, X-rays

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Newly Discovered 'Puffy Exoplanet' Has A Density Of A Styrofoam

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare: Diagnosis Of Tuberculosis With Chest X-...

Astonishing Black Hole Facts Revealed By Scientists

The Harmful Effects Of Clean Drinking Water!

Black Holes Are Up Next For NASA's Explorers Program Missions

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Gecko-Like Gripper

Stanford Engineers Design Robot To Clean Space Debris
Women Empowerment In An AIDS Ridden Society

HIV Treatment From Kenya Offers Hope
Rat Lungworm

Rat Lungworm Spreads In Florida
NASA Aliens

NASA Is Not About To Announce Discovery Of Aliens, So Don’t Be Too Excited

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. The Magnetic Field Of Uranus Flips On And Off Everyday Like A Light Switch
  2. Stress in Childhood Leads to Lifelong Vulnerability in Brain
  3. Rapid Thawing Of The Arctic Subsea Permafrost Could Heighten Global Warming
  1. Drinking Ages Your Actual Cells
  2. Scientists Finally Solve Mystery Of Bright Nights
  3. The World's First 'Forest City' Is Now Under Construction
  4. Water Exists As Two Different Liquids, A New Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA X-Plane To Make Supersonic Passenger Travel Over Land A Reality

Breakthrough: NASA Completes Its Prelim Design Toward Quiet Supersonic X-Plane
Solar Team Eindhoven: 2017 Car Presentation [World Solar Challenge]

Unraveling The First Family 5-Seater Car Empowered Completely By The Sun
Betelgeuse

Astronomers Release Most Detailed Photo Of A Star Other Than The Sun
SpaceX

SpaceX Plans To Expand Rocket Refurbishing Facilities In Florida
Real Time Analytics