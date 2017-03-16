Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Mars Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Astonishing Black Hole Facts Revealed By Scientists

Tripti
First Posted: Mar 16, 2017 04:40 AM EDT
Astonishing Black Hole Facts Revealed By Scientists
The new black hole facts shed light on the formation of galaxies.
(Photo : DNews/YouTube screenshot)

Study of planets, galaxies and moons is as interesting as it sounds. Over the years, astrophysicists have successfully resolved galactic puzzles like the formation of universe, its expansion, the age of stars, etc. However, the same cannot be said about mankind's knowledge of "black holes."

"How and when the black holes were formed?" "What effect they have on the nearby galaxies?" and "Why do they eat up matter and energy?" are some of the questions that scientists are yet to find definite answers to. Recently, two separate studies on black holes, one by Peter Johansson and his team from the University of Helsinki, and another by Michael Parker and his team of researchers from the University of Cambridge have revealed some hitherto unknown black hole facts that may help in explaining the formation of black holes and their existence.

Johansson and his team conducted simulation experiments to imitate the possible conditions that may lead to the formation of black holes. Scientists have reasons to believe that most black holes are formed when a star "runs out of fuel" and it explodes into a supernova. When this happens, immense amounts of matter and energy are blasted off in the space. However, the dense core of the star collapses under its own weight and forms a void that attracts more matter and energy, thereby forming a black hole, ZME Science reported.

The results obtained from the simulation experiments conducted by Johansson published in the journal Nature Astronomy indicate that formation of black holes needs the presence of extremely large clouds of optimal solar masses and cooling temperatures. It was also proposed that the outbursts of high-energy radiation during the formation of galaxies lead to cooling down of nearby gases, due to splitting of molecular hydrogen present.

On the other hand, Parker and his team studied the IRAS 13224-3809 black hole and found that the plasma winds "streaming away from black holes," often referred to as ultra-fast outflows (UFOs). These are formed when the cool surrounding gas pumps out X-rays. The photons emitted heat up the surrounding wind and presumably form the UFOs, according to Sky and Telescope.

Scientists believe that the new black hole facts will help in understanding the formation of black holes in the primitive space conditions and how they may affect the nearby galaxies in the future.

TagsBlack Hole, Galaxy, X-rays, photon

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Cassini Spacecraft Sends Incredible Images Of Saturn's Moon Mimas And Pan

NASA Released Kepler Space Telescope Raw Data Regarding TRAPPIST-1 System

SpaceX Announces First Ever Moon Tourism Mission

NASA Plans First Manned Deep Space Mission Of The Orion Spacecraft

SpaceX's Dragon Capsule Successfully Docks With ISS In Its Second Attempt

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Candida Auris

New Fungus Outbreak In US Alerts CDC
ESOcast 100 Light: Dark Matter Less Influential In Early Universe

Normal Matter Dominates Dark Matter In Early Galaxies
NOAA Report Shows Carbon Dioxide Levels In Atmosphere Reached Record High Last Year

Scott Pruitt's Stance On Climate Change Angers Scientists
Vernal Equinox Dates 2017 Revealed

Vernal Equinox Dates 2017 Revealed

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Astronomers Examine The Nature Of A Mysterious Remote Object In The Universe
  2. NASA Cassini Spacecraft Sends Incredible Images Of Saturn's Moon Mimas And Pan
  3. Unproven Stem Cell Treatment Blinds 3 Florida Women
  1. Could A 'String Theory' Be The Key To Understanding The Universe?
  2. Goggle And Levi's 'Smart Jacket' Is the World's First Garment To Incorporate Technology
  3. Normal Matter Dominates Dark Matter In Early Galaxies
  4. Scott Pruitt's Stance On Climate Change Angers Scientists
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Astonishing Black Hole Facts Revealed By Scientists

Astonishing Black Hole Facts Revealed By Scientists
Retinal Implant Trial At John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford

Newly Developed Artificial Retina Implant Could Restore Lost Vision To Millions Of People
Australia's Deadliest Animals

Spiders Are Top Predators, New Study Finds
Presence Of Zika Virus In Sperm

Presence Of Zika Virus In Sperm Donated By Men In Florida Region Suspected
Real Time Analytics